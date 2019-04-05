The best Roku channels you can add to watch free movies

caption You can watch a variety of free movies on Roku through certain channels on your device. source Amazon

A variety of free movies are available on Roku, spanning a number of genres.

Free-to-watch movies on these services are ad-supported, meaning you’ll likely have to sit through a few commercials.

Most of these services offer a “watch-anywhere” experience on any device you download their apps on.

There are numerous ways to watch free movies on Roku. There is no such thing as a free lunch, though, so nearly all the content is ad-supported. While some content is exclusive to the platform, there is a lot of overlap across the services.

These services aren’t a replacement for a premium provider’s paid content, but they do offer a variety of movies both new and old.

To add any of the below channels, follow the steps in our article “How to add channels to your Roku device in three ways.“

Roku channels that offer free movies

Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle, formerly known as just Crackle, offers a mix of ad-supported TV shows and movies. You can watch on Roku, or on the web on your computer, mobile devices, and more. Register for a free account if you’d like to save your favorite shows and movies to a playlist.

caption Sony Crackle offers free movies, albeit supported by ads. source Sony

Here are a few of the titles available now:

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”

“The Taking of Pelham 123”

“Spanglish.”

Roku Channel

Roku’s own channel offers an interesting mix of new and old titles with new and featured content added each week. The Roku Channel doesn’t appear to have a playlist function available at this time. Watch on Roku or on the web on your computer.

Here’s a collection of titles available now:

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

“We Bought a Zoo”

“Contagion”

“Point Break.”

Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers a large collection of streaming content, including movies. The platform offers both on-demand and streaming-on-a-TV schedule format – it even has an old-fashioned cable-TV-style guide. Register for an account to save your favorite channels and create a playlist. Watch on Roku, on the web on your computer, and on a variety of other devices.

caption Pluto TV offers on-demand and scheduled streaming. source PlutoTV

Here’s a selection of titles available:

“Hotel for Dogs”

“Enemy at the Gates”

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004).

Popcornflix

Popcornflix offers a mix of TV shows and movies across multiple genres. Watch on Roku, on the web on your computer, or on a number of other devices.

Here’s a sampling of titles available now:

“Rango”

“True Grit”

“Event Horizon.”

Tubi TV

Tubi TV offers a variety of movies and TV shows from multiple genres. Tubi sets itself apart from other ad-supported services by offering a “Not on Netflix” category, as well as a Tubi TV exclusive called “Only on Tubi.” Register for an account to use the wish-list feature. Watch on Roku, on the web with your computer, or on a number of other devices.

caption Tubi TV markets itself as a free alternative to Netflix. source Tubi TV

Here are a few of the titles available:

“The Perfect Weapon”

“The Hunter”

“Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.”

Vudu

Vudu offers an offering of free movies in its “Movies on Us” category. This collection offers a large number of well-known titles from a wide variety of genres. Register for an account to create a playlist to save your favorites. Watch on Roku, on the web on your computer, or on a mobile device.

Here’s a selection of titles available:

“Paddington”

“Walking Tall: The Payback”

“The Evil Dead.”

YouTube

YouTube offers a small selection of free movies. While there’s no dedicated movies app for YouTube, you can add what you like to a playlist on your YouTube account, then watch your choices on the YouTube channel on Roku.

caption YouTube offers not only short videos but also commercially released movies. source YouTube

Notable titles available:

“Igor” (US)

“Valkyrie”

“With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story.”

