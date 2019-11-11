How to watch live TV on Hulu with a paid subscription, to access more than 60 major channels and record shows

caption It’s possible to watch live TV on Hulu with a paid subscription to Hulu + Live TV. source Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

You can watch live TV on Hulu by paying extra for a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which starts at $44.99 per month and also includes the original service’s extensive library of movies and shows.

The subscription offers access to more than 60 live TV channels ranging categories like sports, news, kids, and movies, and you can record programming to watch later.

Hulu has an amazing range of shows and movies, but sometimes even the best content library just can’t match the magic of live TV.

Whether you want to watch a sporting event or live newscast in real time, Hulu can be your platform of choice. You’re just going to have to pay extra for it.

How to watch live TV on Hulu

At a base price of $44.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is comparable to (or cheaper than) most cable TV plans, and it comes with access to that massive content library as well.

Hulu + Live TV comes with access to more than 60 TV channels including broadcast stalwarts like NBC and CBS as well as many cable channels, like Disney, ESPN, CNN, and History.

caption There is a broad selection of channels with Hulu + Live TV. source Hulu

Before you can start watching live TV with Hulu, you may need to sign up for a Hulu account and select Hulu + Live TV in the process (with the option of a one-week free trial).

If you already have Hulu, navigate to your account by clicking your name in the top right corner of the Hulu home screen. From there, click “MANAGE PLAN” and choose the Hulu + Live TV option that suits you.

Now navigate to the Hulu homepage and click the “LIVE TV” link at the top of the screen.

caption You’ll now be able to watch Live TV on Hulu. source Steven John/Business Insider

You will be taken to a screen where you can scroll up and down to see everything that’s live, or you can search by category.

caption Choose a category or scroll through the live guide. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can also use the search bar to seek out programs, and you can click on shows in the future and select to record them.

caption Hulu lets you save live programs and record them to watch later. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can record up to 50 hours of content with a standard Hulu + Live TV subscription, or increase your storage to 200 total recorded hours for an added $9.99 per month.

