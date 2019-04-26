How you can watch the 2019 Met Gala red carpet from home

caption Ariana Grande attends the Met Gala 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 2019 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 6.

While it’s not possible to see inside the event, you can watch celebrities as they arrive on the Met Gala red carpet.

E! will air its annual “Live From the Red Carpet” special, hosted by Giuliana Rancic, at 5 p.m. ET.

You can also watch US Vogue’s red-carpet stream on Facebook, or watch E!’s coverage on Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

The 2019 Met Gala will take place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion“, inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp'” for the Partisan Review. Sontag’s essay drew mainstream attention to the “sensibility” of camp as an appreciation of the over-the-top and artificial.

While it might be tough to see how attendees could top their ensembles from 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies”-themed event, several celebrities will likely rise to the challenge.

Though it’s not possible to see inside the Costume Institute Gala from home, you can watch celebrities as they arrive on the Met Gala red carpet to see what they wear for the occasion.

If you have E! in your cable or satellite package, it’s easy to watch on TV

At 5 p.m. ET, E! will be airing its “Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala Special,” hosted by Giuliana Rancic.

caption Giuliana Rancic attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013. source Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic

As Cosmopolitan pointed out, E! also streamed the 2018 Met Gala via Facebook, its website, and mobile app, but didn’t announce these plans until closer to the event – so there’s a possibility that E! might do the same thing this year.

There are also some streaming options online

Follow US Vogue on Facebook, and you can tune in from any device you like to watch its red-carpet stream. You can also watch E!’s red-carpet coverage if you have a subscription to Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

caption Serena WIlliams, pictured here at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons”-themed Met Gala in 2017, will co-chair this year’s event. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

From the hosts to the guest list, this year’s Met Gala is already shaping up to be a huge event

As the Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed, this year’s co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour are Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the guest list is comprised of 183 people and includes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Ford, Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada, Venus Williams, and more.