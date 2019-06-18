Democratic candidate Seth Moulton joins Business Insider Today for a live town hall — here’s how to watch

caption Presidential candidate Seth Moulton will join Business Insider Today for a town hall. source Samantha Lee

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. As a retired Marine who served four tours in Iraq, Moulton publicly revealed he sought counseling after his deployments. Moulton, 40, unveiled a plan to combat post-traumatic stress in the military with “mandatory” mental health services for veterans and those currently serving.

While his website outlines seven main issues, Moulton’s campaign bundles several of his policies, including climate change and reduced college tuition, into one plan: a new public service program that expands national service participation – from serving in the military to the creation of a Federal Green Corps. In exchange for young Americans’ service, the federal government will provide education benefits that echo the G.I. Bill.

You can watch the live stream on our Facebook page or in the embedded video below. Submit your question in the comments section.

Moulton will speak with INSIDER’S politics editor, Anthony Fisher, about topics including his National Service Guarantee plan, the Green New Deal, and many more on Business Insider’s Facebook news show Business Insider Today at 7 p.m. ET.