6 ways to watch SpaceX’s historic first rocket launch of NASA astronauts live online

caption SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceship and Falcon 9 rocket stand ready at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 24, 2020. source Ben Cooper/SpaceX

SpaceX is about to launch its highest-stakes mission since Elon Musk founded the company in 2002: Its first launch of people.

NASA is working with the company to launch the mission, called Demo-2, which will fly astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley inside a Crew Dragon spaceship.

The mission is scheduled to launch from from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday – weather and other conditions permitting. The backup launch days are Saturday and Sunday.

SpaceX, NASA, Neil deGrasse Tyson, National Geographic and ABC News, and others will be broadcasting live video coverage of the mission, most of which you can watch online here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. ET, SpaceX plans to rocket its first people into orbit since Elon Musk founded the company 18 years ago.

If successful, the historic mission would also resurrect NASA’s ability to launch its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The US space agency flew its last space shuttle in July 2011 and has relied on Russia ever since to get to and from the orbiting laboratory.

NASA picked astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, each of whom have two space shuttle missions under their belts, to pilot SpaceX’s experimental test flight, which is called Demo-2.

caption NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (left) and Doug Hurley wear their spacesuits during a dress rehearsal on May 23, 2020, ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station. source SpaceX via Twitter

“We have this moment in time where we can unite people again,” Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator, said during a press briefing before launch. “The whole world is going to be watching this.”

Demo-2 is launching from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Storms in the area have a good chance of delaying the launch, which the US Air Force’s 45th Space Wing currently gives a 60% chance of liftoff based on local weather conditions.

The rocket and spaceship carrying Behnken and Hurley has just a second or so to lift off and get on the right path to meet the ISS. So if there’s any delay in the launch on Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA can try again at 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday or 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Below are six live video broadcasts of the historic launch that you can watch, some online and some via TV channels. We’ve also provided a NASA timeline of launch-day events at the end of this post so you can follow along.

NASA TV

NASA TV, the agency’s ongoing livestream program, will broadcast coverage from the launchpad starting at noon Eastern Time on Wednesday. Once the Crew Dragon is in orbit, NASA TV will show it docking to the space station, its hatch opening, and Behnken and Hurley joining the ISS crew. The agency’s official TV channel also maintains a full and constantly updated schedule of its programming.

SpaceX

caption SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft integrated with a Falcon 9 rocket in a hangar at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on May 20, 2020. The vehicle is scheduled to launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on May 27. source SpaceX via Twitter

SpaceX will cover its launch live in starting about four hours before liftoff via its YouTube channel. The production will be jointly hosted with NASA, but John Insprucker – a top engineer at SpaceX – will host the bulk of commentary for the rocket company. The company has not yet shared its video stream, but we will add it here once it becomes available.

American Museum of Natural History

From 11 a.m. Eastern Time, the American Museum of Natural History plans to broadcast several live video events, including a virtual ride-along of a flight from Earth to the ISS and the moon, below. At 4:05 p.m. it will stream its launch watch party with commentary from Neil deGrasse Tyson, museum astrophysicist Jackie Faherty, and museum curator Michael Shara. We will update this post with the watch party once it becomes available.

National Geographic and ABC News Live

Journalists and meteorologists at National Geographic and ABC News will cover the launch with a two-hour special report, featuring interviews with NASA astronauts and officials, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The broadcast will continue the following day with the spacecraft docking to the ISS.

Discovery and Science Channel

Both Discovery and Science Channel are airing live coverage of the launch beginning 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The special will feature interviews with both Crew Dragon astronauts’ spouses: astronaut K. Megan MacArthur, who is Behnken’s wife, and former astronaut Karen Nyberg, Hurley’s wife. Singer Katy Perry will also make an appearance. Watch it on TV or using the online service Discovery GO.

The Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight will broadcast its own watch party at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with commentary from retired astronaut Wendy Lawrence, space history curator Geoff Nunn, and propulsion engineer Dr. Dieter M. Zube.

Follow along with NASA’s timeline of launch countdown events

The times below are relative to liftoff at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Once the crew lifts off, it will take SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spaceship just under nine minutes to reach orbit. Along the way, the capsule’s automated systems or the crew’s manual override could abort the mission if there’s any problem and try to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

-04:15:00 Crew weather brief -04:05:00 Crew handoff -04:00:00 Suit donning and checkouts -03:22:00 Crew Walk Out from Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building -03:15:00 Crew Transportation to Launch Complex 39A -02:55:00 Crew arrives at pad -02:35:00 Crew ingress -02:20:00 Communication check -02:15:00 Verify ready for seat rotation -02:14:00 Suit leak checks -01:55:00 Hatch close -00:45:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load -00:42:00 Crew access arm retracts -00:37:00 Dragon launch escape system is armed -00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins -00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins -00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins -00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch -00:05:00 Dragon transitions to internal power -00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks -00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins -00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch -00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start -00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff