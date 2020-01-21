How to watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ when it premieres this week on CBS All Access

caption Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard. source IMDB

“Star Trek: Picard” will premiere on January 23 through the CBS All Access streaming service.

The show stars Patrick Stewart, who is reprising his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

In order to watch the series, you’ll need a subscription to CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is available for $5.99 per month with limited commercials, or $9.99 per month without commercials.

Trekkies rejoice, the highly-anticipated “Star Trek: Picard” series finally launches on January 23. But you won’t be able to watch it through your regular TV package.

The series features the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. Stewart previously played the character of Picard on seven seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and in four theatrical Star Trek films. “Picard” picks up 18 years after the events of Stewart’s final film in the franchise, “Star Trek: Nemesis,” and finds the character coming out of retirement after a mysterious woman seeks his help.

“Picard” also stars Santiago Cabrera, Isa Briones, Alison Pill, and Harry Treadaway. A few familiar faces from other “Star Trek” shows will make appearances as well, including Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Although CBS is producing the show, “Picard” will not air on the CBS network. Instead, you’ll need to have a CBS All Access streaming subscription to watch it.

Here’s everything you need know about streaming “Star Trek: Picard” on CBS All Access.

How can I watch “Star Trek: Picard” on CBS All Access?

caption Patrick Stewart and Isa Briones star in “Star Trek: Picard.” source IMDB

In order to watch “Stark Trek: Picard,” you’ll need to sign up for a CBS All Access subscription. CBS All Access is a streaming service with live CBS programming and a growing collection of on-demand titles.

When you sign up for CBS All Access, you can choose between two subscription plans – a limited-commercials plan or a commercial-free plan. Both plans include monthly and annual payment options. The annual subscription method will save you over 15%. New subscribers can also receive a free 7-day trial.

The limited-commercials plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This option features regular commercial interruptions during live TV, as well as commercial breaks while watching on-demand content.

The commercial-free plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Under this plan, live TV still includes regular commercials, but most on-demand content does not. This means you’ll be able to watch “Star Trek: Picard” without ads.

What devices can I watch “Star Trek: Picard” on?

“Star Trek: Picard” is available to watch via the CBS All Access app on a variety of mobile devices, media boxes, and smart TVs.

The service is supported by Roku players, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, and Vizio smart TVs. You can also watch CBS All Access through a web browser on a PC or MAC.

When will new episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” premiere?

caption Patrick Stewart is joined by Jonathan Frakes in “Star Trek: Picard.” source IMDB

The first episode of “Star Trek: Picard” will premiere on Thursday, January 23 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Unlike other streaming services like Netflix, CBS All Access does not release entire seasons of its shows all at once. Instead, new episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” will debut every Thursday. There will be a total of 10 episodes in the show’s first season, with the season finale set to premiere on March 26.

If you’re signing up for CBS All Access just to watch “Star Trek: Picard,” you’ll need to remain a subscriber through March in order to watch all the new episodes as they premiere. Alternatively, you could also wait until March 26 to subscribe in order to binge-watch the entire first season.

“Star Trek: Picard” has already been renewed for a second season, but a release date has not been announced yet.

What else can I watch on CBS All Access?

In addition to “Star Trek: Picard,” CBS All Access features a ton of other great live and on-demand content.

Other original on-demand titles produced exclusively for CBS All Access include “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “The Good Fight.”

The service also includes a library of more than 12,000 on-demand episodes from many current and classic TV shows. You can watch new episodes of shows like “Young Sheldon” and “NCIS” the day after they air on TV, or you can enjoy episodes of old favorites like “Cheers” and “I Love Lucy” whenever you’d like.

Finally, when it comes to live TV, CBS All Access lets you stream your local CBS station, as well as CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live. Live local CBS coverage through CBS All Access is available in over 200 markets nationwide.