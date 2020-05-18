How to watch Taylor Swift’s new concert film on Disney Plus and Hulu

source Disney Plus

Taylor Swift’s latest concert film is now available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu.

The performance was recorded in September 2019, and features songs from Swift’s most recent album, “Lover.”

Swift’s 2020 concert appearances have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the new streaming show gives fans an opportunity to experience her show from the comfort of their homes.

Though concert-goers will have to wait a bit longer for live tours to resume, Taylor Swift fans can now enjoy the next best thing courtesy of Disney Plus and Hulu. The Grammy award-winning artist has released a new concert film on both streaming services.

“Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” features a recording of Swift’s September 2019 performance at the Olympia concert hall in Paris, France. Throughout the 41 minute presentation, Swift performs songs from her 2019 album “Lover,” including tracks like “You Need to Calm Down.” A few hits from previous albums, like “Shake It Off,” are also part of the concert. Swift first announced plans to release the movie via Twitter, and the concert initially premiered on the ABC network on May 17.

Following the show’s television debut, “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” is now available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu. Below, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about watching the concert on these services.

How do I watch ‘Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert’ on Disney Plus or Hulu?

To watch “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” you’ll need a Disney Plus or Hulu subscription. The concert is currently available to all subscribers of either streaming service no matter what plan you use.

Disney Plus is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. New members can receive a free seven-day trial. In addition to the new Taylor Swift concert, the Disney Plus service includes access to a growing catalog of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. This includes brand-new original shows and movies developed exclusively for Disney Plus.

Hulu subscriptions start at $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, and an ad-free plan is available for $11.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a free 30-day trial. If you want to stream live TV channels, Hulu also offers a live TV plan with over 60 channels for $54.99 per month. All of these options provide access to Hulu’s entire library of on-demand shows and movies, including “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert.” In addition to shows from networks like ABC, NBC, and Fox, Hulu’s content collection also includes several original series.

For people who want the best of both worlds, Disney Plus and Hulu can even be bundled together, along with ESPN+, for a total of $12.99 per month. That’s about $5 less per month than you’d pay if you subscribed to each platform separately.

Once you subscribe to Disney Plus or Hulu, you can watch “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” right through either service’s app. Apps for Disney Plus and Hulu are supported on most connected devices, including iOS and Android smartphones, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, various smart TVs, and streaming players from Amazon, Apple, Roku, and Chromecast. You’ll need an internet connection to stream content, but Disney Plus does offer an option to download titles to a mobile device for offline viewing.

What other concerts can I watch on Disney Plus and Hulu?

“Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” isn’t the only concert movie or music documentary that you can stream on Disney Plus and Hulu. Both services offer a few other titles that are perfect for music fans craving on-stage performances.

Disney Plus currently includes “Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience” from 2009, along with “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert” from 2008. Meanwhile, Hulu has nice selection of music documentaries, including “Standing in the Shadows of Motown,” “Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know,” “Amazing Grace,” “Whitney,” “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years,” and more.

All of the above programs are included with all Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions. For more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best streaming services.

