How to watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu before the season 3 premiere

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Handmaid’s Tale FB Page

Margaret Atwood’s classic book, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has evolved into a hit series starring Elizabeth Moss.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” returns for a third season on June 5, so there’s still time to start watching the series or to rewatch earlier seasons before the premiere.

Here’s how to sign up for Hulu and watch the popular show.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your memory ahead of season 3 premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on June 5, or you’re just looking to finally watch the show everyone is talking about, you’re going to need to spend some time in front of your computer.

You won’t find the hit series on CBS, NBC, or any of the traditional networks. This popular show is most readily accessible on the streaming platform Hulu. So if you have plans to keep up with the latest trials and tribulations of Gilead, here’s what you’ll need to do.

1. Head over to Hulu

While you could buy one-off episodes from a number of other platforms (like Amazon Prime or YouTube), the easiest way to actually stream the series is on Hulu.

2. Sign up for your free trial

Once you’re on the Hulu website, select “Start Your Free Trial.” You’ll receive one month free to try the service. If you select the most popular basic plan, you’ll be charged a monthly subscription fee starting at $5.99 after the trial ends.

3. Select your plan

You’ll select your plan during your trial period, but once that first month has lapsed, you could always choose to upgrade or downgrade. For $5.99 a month, you’ll be able to stream Hulu shows and movies with ads; for $11.99 a month, you’ll rid yourself of ads; for $44.99 a month, you’ll get both Hulu and live TV.

4. Find “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Both seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu, so once you’ve signed up for your trial or your subscription, you’re ready to start watching! Come June 5, you’ll also be able to start streaming season 3, which you won’t be able to do anywhere else.

5. Alternatively, watch one-off episodes

If you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you could instead buy individual episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” or the entire season from Amazon or iTunes. We wouldn’t recommend this option, though – not only is it much more expensive, but it also won’t grant you immediate access to season 3 when it comes out.