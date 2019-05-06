ESPN+ is streaming UFC 237 as a pay-per-view event on May 11 — and it’s offering a $30 discount to new subscribers

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

After partnering with ESPN+ earlier this year, the UFC has expanded its agreement with the Disney-owned streaming service beyond being the primary host of UFC Fight Night.

In addition to its existing events, ESPN+ is now the exclusive network for all of UFC’s pay-per-view events, making it an essential addition to any UFC fan’s streaming library.

For $79.99, new subscribers can purchase access to UFC 237’s main matchups – Rose Namajunas versus Jessica Andrade and Anderson Silva versus Jared Cannonier – plus a year-long subscription to ESPN+. Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase these fights for $59.99.

Back in April, ESPN+ debuted its premier pay-per-view UFC event with Dustin Poirier defeating Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight championship. While there were some technical issues with subscribers being unable to purchase the fight within the ESPN+ app, UFC president Dana White has assured fans that these issues would be resolved and that they’d be able to purchase future fights within the app. Regardless of the technical mishaps, both ESPN+ and the UFC hope the action that takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11 is just as exciting as what went down on April 13.

The first matchup is between Anderson Silva, the 44-year-old from Brazil who is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and Jared Cannonier, the 35-year-old American who is currently ranked 10th in the official UFC middleweight rankings.

The second main matchup of UFC 237 are female fighters Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, who are competing for the women’s strawweight championship. This is Andrade’s second opportunity to hold a title belt after losing her first chance to Joanna Jedrzejczyk, while Namajunas tries to hold onto her current strawweight champion title, fighting for the first time since getting sidelined with a spinal injury in April 2018.

In addition to these two main cards, there are several other notable fights throughout the evening, including appearances by legendary fighters BJ Penn and Jose Aldo. These preliminary rounds are being streamed on the baseline ESPN+ service starting at 6:15 pm ET, with some of the notable fights airing on ESPN’s primary channel at 8:00 pm ET as well. However, the main events of the evening are only available via PPV on ESPN+.

Starting May 6, ESPN+ is offering a discounted package to new subscribers tuning into the fight. If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can buy a year-long subscription plus access to the PPV fight for only $79.99. The original value is $109.98, so this is a great deal, especially if you plan on tuning into more UFC events within the next 12 months. If you’re already subscribed to ESPN+, you can purchase the main UFC 237 fight for $59.99.