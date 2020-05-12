UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira is the UFC’s second live event in less than a week —here’s how to watch

caption UFC Commissioner Dana White stands between UFC Fight Night headliners Anthony Smith (L) and Glover Teixeira (R) at their official weigh-in in Jacksonville, Florida. source Cooper Neill / Zuffa LLC / Getty images

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira will stream live through ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET on May 13.

With Anthony Smith ranked third in his weight class and Glover Teixeira ranked eighth, a win for either fighter could lead to a rematch against light heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

The event is the second in a trio of UFC matches scheduled in Jacksonville this month, following last weekend’s UFC 249 pay-per-view event.

The next UFC Fight Night match is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

UFC Fight Night events are included as part of an ESPN+ subscription, which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on May 13, headlining a fight card that features 11 matches. You’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to tune in live for Smith vs Teixeira, but while pay-per-view events, like UFC 249, cost an additional $64.99, this UFC Fight Night event is included with an ESPN+ $4.99 monthly plan.

UFC Fight Night will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, the same venue as last weekend’s UFC 249. Smith enters the bout as the third-ranked fighter in UFC’s light heavyweight division after a loss to champion Jon Jones and a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson in 2019. Teixera, ranked eighth at 40-years-old, will enter the match as an underdog despite putting together a trio of wins last year. A win for either fighter could mean a rematch against light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has defeated both Smith and Teixeira in the past.

Smith vs Teixeira was originally scheduled as the main event for UFC Fight Night 173 in Lincoln, Nebraska, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the UFC to reschedule its slate of events for 2020. Another UFC Fight Night will be held in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 16, with heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris fighting in the main event.

UFC has committed to hosting its Jacksonville events without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has implemented at least 18 different safety precautions for staff, including advanced medical screenings, temperature checks, and social distancing guidelines. The plan earned the approval of the Florida State Boxing Commission, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Here’s the match schedule for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira

Prelims – 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

Chase Sherman versus Isaac Villanueva [Heavyweight]

Hunter Azure versus Brian Kelleher [Featherweight]

Gabriel Benitez versus Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer [Lightweight]

Sijara Eubanks versus Sarah Moras [Women’s Bantamweight]

Michael Johnson versus Tiago Moises [Lightweight]

Andrei Arlovski versus Philipe Lins [Heavyweight]

Main Card – 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+

Karl Roberson versus Marvin Vettori [Middleweight]

Ricky Simon versus Ray Borg [Bantamweight]

Alexander Hernandez versus Drew Dober [Lightweight]

Ben Rothwell versus Ovince Saint Preux [Heavyweight]

Anthony Smith versus Glover Teixeira [Light Heavyweight]

How to watch UFC Fight Night matches on ESPN+

ESPN+ subscribers can watch UFC Fight Night events live and gain access to a huge catalog of classic UFC matches and recent highlights. ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a full year, and it’s available as an app on most mobile and streaming devices. Here’s a full breakdown of additional features and details for ESPN+.

Though UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira will be available to stream live as part of a regular ESPN+ subscription, ESPN will also occasionally offer exclusive UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events to subscribers for an additional $64.99 fee. Leading up to major PPV events, ESPN typically offers a special deal that bundles one UFC PPV event and an annual ESPN+ subscription for a total of $84.98. This bundle deal gives you an overall discount of $30.

And, for those interested in streaming content outside of sports, ESPN+ is also available as part of a discounted bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu. The bundle costs $12.99 per month, which is about $5 less per month than you’d pay if you subscribed to each service separately.

