How to watch YouTube videos or YouTube TV on your television, and use your phone as a remote control

Whether you’re livestreaming a baseball game currently in progress, or you’re watching that Weezer video with all the memes from the early 2000s, YouTube is always better on the big screen, meaning your television.
And if you have a smart TV or a streaming device like Roku, it’s remarkably easy to watch YouTube (or YouTube TV) on your television, and to control YouTube with your smartphone, tablet, or computer.
How to watch YouTube on your TV
On your TV, launch the YouTube app. Then open the YouTube app on your phone or tablet.
In the mobile app, tap your icon (top right corner from the YouTube app home screen) and then hit settings.
Now tap “Watch on TV.” If previously paired, your TV will start playing YouTube right away.
If not already paired, a numeric code will appear on the TV. Type it into the app to link your TV, and then you can get started enjoying YouTube on the television, and controlling the videos with your phone or tablet.
To use a computer to control YouTube on your TV, go to the website www.youtube.com/pair and then launch the YouTube app on the television. Then enter the code on the TV into the box on the computer that says “Enter TV code” and you’re set.
Once you’ve done all this, you can watch any YouTube or YouTube TV video, and control every setting with your remote, mobile device, or computer.
