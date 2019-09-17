How to zoom in or out in any app on an iPhone using Accessibility features

caption There are two ways to zoom in on an iPhone: with a standard finger gesture, or through the Accessibility menu’s zoom features. source Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images

To do a standard zoom-in on an iPhone, you’ll place two fingers on the screen of an applicable app and move them apart, or move them closer together to zoom out.

iOS includes its own built-in zooming options that let you zoom in at any time, which you can activate in your Accessibility settings.

Depending on the size of your iPhone’s screen, there may be times when you can’t quite see the details of what you’re looking at.

Whether it’s the writing on someone’s shirt in an Instagram photo, or the fine print on a webpage, you’ll probably need to make use of iPhone’s zoom features at some point.

While there’s a standard and straightforward way to zoom within certain apps that allow it, if you need more permanent zooming capabilities, you can set your preferences via the Accessibility menu.

Both methods offer the same result, in a sense, and thankfully, they’re each easy to use.

How to zoom in and out on an iPhone in apps that allow it natively

If you’re looking at a photo in your Photos app, using Safari, reading an email, or using many other apps, you can zoom in with just a finger gesture.

To use the standard zoom feature:

1. Within the app you want to zoom in on, place two fingers on the area of the screen you want to magnify.

2. Still applying light pressure on the screen with your fingers, begin to move them apart. The part of the screen beneath your fingers should begin to zoom in as the gap between your fingers grows.

3. If you want to zoom back out, place your fingers on the screen again, and begin to move them closer together. In many cases, you can also zoom out by quickly tapping the screen twice.

Note that this method of zooming does not work in all apps or on all sites. In all other cases, you should use the Accessibility menu.

How to zoom in or out on your iPhone using the Accessibility menu

1. On your iPhone’s home screen, tap the Settings app icon to open it.

2. Tap “General,” then find the Accessibility menu. Tap it to open the customization options.

3. Tap “Zoom,” which will likely currently be marked as “Off.”

caption Open the Zoom menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. In the Zoom menu, tap the toggle beside the Zoom button so that it appears green, indicating the feature is turned on.

5. Once Zoom is enabled, you can enable and disable it on the fly by double tapping with three fingers anywhere on the screen.

6. If you then tap the “Zoom Region” tab, you can select whether you’d like a “Full Screen Zoom” or a “Window Zoom.” Full Screen Zoom will magnify the entire screen at once, meaning that you’ll only be able to see part of the screen at any given time. Window Zoom will open a small window that will magnify anything under it. You can drag the window around by pressing the bar at the bottom of it and moving your finger.

caption The Window Zoom setting is the easiest zoom option to use. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Double-tapping with three fingers also allows you to resize the Zoom lens, which is set by 5x by default but can be changed to Zoom from between 1x and 15x the normal size. If you’re using Window Zoom, you can change your zoom level by tapping the bar at the bottom of the zoom window and use the toolbar in the menu that appears.

caption You can use the zoom window’s menu to change your zoom options on the fly. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Note that you can disable the Zoom feature permanently at any time by toggling the Zoom button so that it’s no longer green.

