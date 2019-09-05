Jacked-up prices for laptops and smartwatches, disrupted supply chains — how 6 top tech companies and their consumers are impacted by Trump’s latest tariffs on China

caption US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping (not shown) make a joint statement at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. source Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump slapped another round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods on September 1, escalating the ongoing trade battle with a tax that will affect nearly every item China ships to the United States.

The 15% tax covers a wider range of consumer products than previous rounds of tariffs, includes flat panel TV sets, cotton sweaters, printers, smart watches, smart speakers, and Bluetooth headphones, Reuters reported.

Apple is a major company that’s been particularly hit hard with the Sep. 1 tariffs, with some of its popular products like the AirPods and Apple Watch now subject to the punitive tax.

Here’s how the ongoing trade war with China is affecting six top American technology companies and their consumers.

Apple is a leading company that’s been particularly hit hard with the Sep. 1 tariffs, with some of its popular products like the AirPods and Apple Watch now subject to the punitive tax, though none have seen price increases so far. Dozens of technology companies have warned the Trump administration of higher prices for consumers if it moved forward with the tariffs.

The tariffs have cost the electronics industry $10 billion since July 2018, according to the Consumer Tech Association.

In early 2018, the Trump administration embarked on a trade war with the world’s second largest economic power, seeking to secure additional protections for American intellectual property and fairer treatment from China. But its combative strategy has proved fruitless so far: negotiations on a deal have stalled and both sides have escalated the trade war with additional tariffs in recent weeks.

Apple

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook source Getty

Some of Apple’s most popular products were hit by the September tariffs: The AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePod, and certain Beats headphone models, according to Bloomberg.

iMac computers and certain parts needed for iPhone repairs and storage are also affected.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has privately pressed Trump on the negative impact the trade war has had on the company – and how tariffs benefit its main rival Samsung Electronics Co, a South Korean company that wouldn’t be subject to the levies.

Apple’s large supply chain relies heavily on China, where it assembles the majority of its products before importing them into the United States. The trade war has made it more difficult for Apple to sell its phones to China, NPR reported.

Whether Apple absorbs the tariff or passes on its cost to consumers remains unclear as it maintains higher profit margins compared to other consumer electronics makers. But analysts at Morgan Stanley said Apple is more likely absorb its cost in a report back in May.

If the next round of tariffs go ahead on Dec. 15 as expected, some of Apple’s most popular products like the iPhone will also be hit. According to Reuters, 46 of 50 Apple products could face tariffs by the end of the year.

Google

caption The new Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nikkei reported that Google is attempting to move the production of its Pixel smartphones from China to Vietnam to avoid the punitive tariffs and build a cheaper supply chain -it had been confronted with rising labor costs as well. Some production of its speakers would likely move to another country like Thailand, the newspaper reported.

Its motherboards, the circuit boards that are an integral part of its data centers around the US, has been hit by past waves of tariffs. Google is shifting their production to Taiwan as a result, Bloomberg reported.

Compared to other technology companies like Google – which is owned by Alphabet – has far more flexibility in realigning its supply chains as it doesn’t manufacture extensively within China.

HP

caption The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago. source Reuters

Back in June, HP joined Microsoft, Dell, and Intel in protesting Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods on Capitol Hill.

They warned in a public comment that the tariffs would raise the cost of a laptop by $120 regardless of the company manufacturing it, citing a report from the Consumer Technology Association.

“Frankly speaking, for the printing supplies industry, these tariffs do more damage to the consumers and intellectual property holders like HP than it will do to the IP infringing products,” HP Inc. Vice President and General Manager Andy Binder said in his testimony to the US Trade Representative.

Dell

caption Dell CEO Michael Dell source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Dell was among the companies that warned their products such as laptops and tablets would likely get more expensive as a result of Trump’s tariffs over the summer.

Nikkei reported in June that the company was aiming to move up to 30% of its notebook production out of China and possibly create new production centers in either Taiwan, Vietnam or the Philippines.

Microsoft

caption FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand in front of a display screen at Microsoft’s new Oxford Circus store ahead of its opening in London source Reuters

Back in June, Microsoft joined Sony and Nintendo to oppose the tariffs out of concern for their video game business. They wrote a seven-page joint statement to the Office of the US Trade Representative, highlighting the vast size of the industry and the damage any levies would do.

“For those purchases that do go forward despite tariffs, consumers would pay $840 million more than they otherwise would have,” the statement read, citing a study commissioned by the Consumer Technology Association.

Microsoft also said its laptops could get more expensive.

Intel

caption Intel logo source Alexander Koerner / Stringer / Getty Images

Intel is known for its production of semiconductors, a key component of emerging technologies in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as the chips in iPhones.

While companies like Intel are in a stronger position to weather an escalating trade war, it has still spurred trepidation in a crucial technological sector.

“Tariff and trade uncertainties created anxiety across our customer supply chains,” Intel CEO Bob Swan said on a conference call with shareholders on July 25.

Since its become more expensive to manufacture its products, Intel cut its revenue forecast for 2019, citing “China headwinds,” according to Bloomberg.