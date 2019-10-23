An author who has spent 35 years traveling the world reveals how it’s changed in the last 3 decades

caption Patricia Schultz is the author of the New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die.” source Courtesy Laura Barisonzi

Patricia Schultz is the author of the New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die.”

She’s been a travel writer for around 35 years.

Changes she has seen in the past three decades are the kind of destinations people flock to, as well as the proliferation of solo travel.

According to Schultz, today travelers prefer hitting far-flung locales like Patagonia, Ethiopia, and Mongolia, seeing Europe as a sort of safe and boring choice.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Patricia Schultz was a travel influencer before being a travel influencer was even a thing.

The author of the New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die,” Schultz knows a thing or two about travel; she’s been writing about it for around 35 years.

Thirty-five years ago, Google didn’t exist, the founders of Instagram were in diapers, and air travel was a different beast – tickets were still printed on paper, for instance.

Read more: Vintage photos show what air travel looked like in every decade

A lot has changed in the way we travel

caption Selfies are a relatively new thing. source Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Despite stories of tourists doing horrible things, influencers who edit their photos and make cheeky demands, and destinations that had to shut down because of overtourism, Schultz maintains a positive outlook.

“So much of the world is becoming more accessible,” she told Insider, saying that social media has really brought a lot of once lesser-known places to light.

People are choosing more exotic locales than ever

caption The Marble Caves in Patagonia, Chile. source Shutterstock

“Places that wouldn’t have been on our wish list now are,” she said, explaining that she feels like Europe, for example, has become a “when I’m retired” sort of destination, comparing it to “comfortable pajamas.”

According to Schultz, today travelers prefer hitting far-flung locales like Patagonia, Ethiopia, and Mongolia, seeing Europe as a sort of safe and boring choice.

Read more: The 20 most isolated places on Earth

She adds that the travelers she’s seeing in those destinations are also a lot younger than she expected.

Technology allows for more flexibility in travel than ever before

Another difference she’s witnessed is what she called the “oceans of information” available on most destinations that simply didn’t exist even just a few years ago, as well as the ease of being able to book things online and at the last minute.

All this allows for a new kind of flexibility travelers didn’t really have back in the day, she said, recalling a man she met hiking the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain who would simply walk until he was tired and then just book something on his phone last-minute. “The possibilities and options are endless now,” she said.

Solo travel is growing, especially female solo travel

caption Traveling alone is becoming increasingly popular. source Getty/swissmediavision

The biggest change that Schultz has witnessed is the proliferation of people traveling by themselves: “independent travel, as in solo travel, and as a subcategory female travel,” she noted.

Read more: 13 of the best destinations for traveling alone

“The stigma of ‘why are you traveling alone, where is your husband’ is dissipating,” she said. “Though it will always exist in some way, especially when you go to more conservative countries.”

She remembers a time when she’d have to “hide behind a potted plant” or make up “silly excuses” about a fictional husband, fiancé, or boyfriend when traveling alone.

“Now I go to these crazy places and I see these 20-something girls that just have this confidence, and I really admire them,” she said.

But it’s not just female solo travel; it’s guys traveling alone as well. “That has always been more commonplace,” she said, “but we’re seeing this more now.”

Schultz said that generally people have learned not to wait for someone else to be available to travel with them. “You can’t wait for someone else to be ready or you’ll wake up and be 90 and not have seen anything,” she stated dryly.

“People are afraid, it is scary, but if you do it once, or three times, you see that not only is it doable, it can be more rewarding and enjoyable. Some people only travel alone.”

Influencers have become a thing

“I see the selfies sticks, and people preening and smiling into the void… they’re doing their thing, as I’m doing mine. They don’t bother me,” she said, adding that she thinks it’s great that they can make money traveling, and that this sort of thing just wasn’t an option when she was younger.

However, she also wondered out loud whether the pendulum will swing back and there will be pushback. “I know that hotels and organizations are already embracing them with a bit more reservation, ” she said.

Ultimately, though, she has an optimistic outlook on the future of travel.

“If you’re grateful to travel and embrace the positive options and opportunities that travel offers, you only see the beauty of travel and the good stuff,” Schultz said.

That’s one thing that will never change.