Photos show how the Trump family has changed every year of the last decade

- Over the 2010s, there was arguably no prominent American family that changed more than the Trumps.
- They transformed from having a presence in the real estate, business, and reality TV worlds to becoming the most powerful force in American politics.
- Trump’s large immediate family includes his wife since 2005, Melania Trump, five children, and now eight grandchildren, many of whom played key roles in his political rise.
- Here’s a look at the Trump family every year of the past decade.
Trump’s three eldest children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric have been at his side for decades learning the ropes of the real estate business and serving in executive roles at the Trump Organization, in addition to pursuing their own business ventures on the side.
In 2017, Ivanka left her position at the Trump Organization to move to Washington D.C, where she and her husband Jared Kushner have taken on roles as key White House advisers shaping the administration’s policy on everything from family leave to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Meanwhile, Donald Jr., Eric, and their respective partners have gladly taken on roles as campaign surrogates.
The president’s fourth child Tiffany, born in 1993 to Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, has opted to mostly stay out of the political fray over the past decade.
After earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Tiffany has spent the last few years also in Washington pursuing a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, and has appeared alongside her family at White House events.
2010
In 2010, Trump’s former NBC reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” was still running strong, with his children frequently joining him on set, as Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. did here.
Buzzfeed News reports that 2010 was the year Trump himself underwent a political transformation and turned from generally supporting and praising President Barack Obama to sharply criticizing him, going on to heavily push the discredited and racist “birther” conspiracy that Obama was born outside the United States.
2011
In 2011, Obama made a jab at Trump at that year’s White House Correspondent’s Association Dinner, a moment that humiliated Trump and helped spark his decision to run for president himself.
“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald,” Obama joked at the event. “And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter – like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”
2012
Trump and his eldest children spent much of the decade jet-setting to Trump Organization properties around the world. In this photo, they’re pictured at Trump’s golf resort in Aberdeen, Scotland.
In 2012, Trump considered running for president as a Republican, but ended up passing up a presidential run to keep hosting “The Apprentice.”
2013
Trump and his family have spent a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida over the past decade, including in this photo from 2013. (In 2019, Trump officially changed his primary residence from New York to Florida).
In 2013, Trump continued to make the rounds on cable news criticizing Obama, including blaming him for the 2013 federal government shutdown.
2014
In 2014, the Trump Organization opened up its flagship Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
Ironically, Trump also spoke out in favor of Obama being impeached in 2014.
“Do you think Obama seriously wants to be impeached and go through what Bill Clinton did? He would be a mess,” Trump said in a 2014 Fox and Friends interview that resurfaced when Trump was impeached in 2019.
“He would be thinking about nothing but – it would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment.”
2015
In 2015, the lives of everyone in the entire Trump family changed forever when Trump announced his 2016 presidential campaign, infamously coming down the golden escalator at Trump Tower in June of 2015.
While Trump’s candidacy was initially dismissed, Trump quickly picked up steam among the Republican primary electorate and shot up to the top of Republican primary polls.
2016
On election night 2016, the whole family was there to celebrate Trump’s once-unthinkable election to the US presidency at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
“It’s going to be a beautiful thing. Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” Trump said in his election night speech.
2017
In January 2017, Trump took the oath of office on his Inauguration Day with wife Melania and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany by his side.
2018
2018 was an action-packed year for the Trump administration and the Trump family, complete with international summits, campaign rallies, and plenty of scandal and controversy along the way, including Melania Trump wearing a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” to visit migrant children and Ivanka being caught using a private email to conduct White House business.
2019
By 2019, Ivanka and Jared had taken on very prominent roles in the West Wing, becoming fixtures at official White House events and at international summits.
The two appeared at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, as pictured here, and got to cross the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.
