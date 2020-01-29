What 12 ‘Walking Dead’ stars would do if a zombie apocalypse really happened

caption Norman Reedus, Cailey Fleming, and Ryan Hurst are among the “Walking Dead” cast who told Insider what they would do in a real zombie apocalypse. source Gene Page, Jace Downs/AMC

Insider asked “The Walking Dead” cast and crew what they would do if a zombie apocalypse really occurred.

Angel Theory and Ryan Hurst seem the most prepared. Hurst says he would channel his show character, Beta.

Showrunner Angela Kang says she wouldn’t last long, but she has an ax from star Andrew Lincoln.

Norman Reedus, who plays fan-favorite Daryl Dixon, told us he’d chill in Costa Rica.

After 10 seasons, the characters of “The Walking Dead” can take on just about any zombie army that comes their way.

But what would the cast do themselves if a zombie outbreak happened?

During interviews for the show, Insider asked “The Walking Dead” cast and crew where they would go, what they would do, and their weapon of choice in a zombie apocalypse.

Some of them, like Angel Theory and Ryan Hurst, had very serious answers. Others, including Katelyn Nacon and showrunner Angela Kang, don’t think they’d last long around real zombies.

Keep reading to see how some of your favorites would fare and what they would do if the undead rose up.

Norman Reedus would head south to Central America.

caption Norman Reedus didn’t even think twice about his response, as if he’s had this planned for a while. source Gene Page, Jackson Lee Davis, AMC, Keoki Saguibo/WSL via Getty Images, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Daryl Dixon may be a leader in the communities right now, but the actor who plays him isn’t interested in fighting any of the dead.

“I’d go to Costa Rica and I’d just surf all day. Eat coconuts,” Reedus told Insider without missing a beat while discussing the show’s 10th season in October at PaleyFest.

Cailey Fleming says she may not be as brave as Judith with her katana on the show.

caption Cailey Fleming plays Rick Grimes’ daughter, Judith, on “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

“Oh my gosh. If the zombie apocalypse happened, I definitely wouldn’t be as brave as Judith,” Fleming told Insider at Paleyfest.

Fleming said she probably wouldn’t pick up a katana like her counterpart on the show.

“I don’t think I could ever do that. I would probably prepare, get canned food,” said Fleming. “I would probably be the one to hide behind people and say, ‘You can fight for me,’ because I don’t use weapons.”

If she had to choose a weapon to defend herself, Fleming said she’d go with something familiar.

“Since I know how to use the wakasachi [Judith’s sword] probably the wakasachi. I couldn’t use a gun because I’m too little,” said Fleming. “I would point it and it would fly me back in the air.”

Josh McDermitt thinks a weapon with a blade is also the way to go.

caption McDermitt’s character on the show, Eugene, is a bullet maker and is currently making sure the communities are connected via radio. source Gene Page/AMC

“I don’t really know how to make bullets like Eugene does so I would probably try and drop a gun as soon as I was out of bullets,” McDermitt told Insider at PaleyFest.

A seasoned veteran who’s been on the show since season four, McDermitt suggested a practical weapon that doesn’t need reloading is the way to go.

“I like a big heavy machete or something very thick and durable because you can use the butt of it as a blunt force but you can also slice through. I just think some sort of blade or knife would be the best way to go.”

“Don’t you just want to hack off a zombie’s arm?” asked McDermitt.

Great point.

Forget the zombies. Ross Marquand would hole up in a Costco and thinks you should as well.

“I’d go to a Costco with my friends, weld the doors shut, and I’d be set for the rest of my life,” said Marquand, of the wholesale chain that’s encased in giant warehouses across the country. “Everyone would be fine. 50, 60 years. We’d be totally fine.”

The chain was Marquand’s advice for anyone who needs their own zombie plan.

“Just go to a Costco. Make sure it’s well fortified and you’re good,” he said.

“TWD” executive producer Greg Nicotero didn’t know if this was the best course of action.

“Obviously, the problem with that is everybody else would have the same idea,” said Nicotero. “You’ll end up probably getting shot. You get shot in the head the minute you tried to open the door.”

Showrunner Angela Kang has a special ax from Andrew Lincoln, but she doesn’t think she’d fare well with the undead.

caption Angela Kang took over as showrunner of “TWD” starting on season nine and has helped turn reviews of the series around. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPOP, Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“I actually have an ax in my office that I’m looking at right now that Andy Lincoln gave us as a wrap gift that says, ‘My mercy prevails over my wrath,'” Kang told Insider while discussing season nine.

“My mercy prevails over my wrath” is a line the line Lincoln says as he sits beside a tree after deciding to forgo violence and let Negan live after the war with the Saviors ended.

“I’ve got a weapon, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t make it,” Kang says of her chances in any impending zombie apocalypse. “I’m not fast, I need medications, and I have glasses. I’m not sure. I got to pair up with a group that’s much stronger.”

Kang needs to team up with Ryan Hurst who plans to try his luck as his Whisperer character, Beta.

“You wear dead skin, everybody’s happy,” said Hurst of why he’d channel his onscreen character in real life to blend in with the dead. “They’re not gonna try to kill ya. They don’t know that you’re there! It’s zombie camouflage.”

For those who aren’t familiar, the Whisperer group wears the skin of the dead over their faces. It’s kind of gross and intense, but it seems to work for them.

Out of everyone Insider spoke with, it seemed like Hurst put some of the most thought into what he would do if the world came to an end.

“I always just thought, if there’s a zombie apocalypse, you’re gonna need three things. One, like Forrest Gump, you’re gonna need a comfortable pair of shoes. Two, you’re gonna need layers. Zombies can’t fight you if they can’t fight through ten layers of clothing. And three, you got to have good teeth. How long are you gonna survive if your teeth are rotting out of head?

That’s a reason Hurst asked about his character Beta having gold teeth on the show as a means of survival.

Wearing the skin of the dead over your face sounds like a strange survival tactic, but Hurst sees a huge benefit if the undead act just like the ones we’re used to on “TWD.”

“If food and water are in high demand, what you gotta do is preserve your energy,” said Hurst. “Stop fighting so much! Fighting takes energy! Just walk slow, talk low. Blend in. Look, these zombies are going nowhere in a hurry. Just let everybody calm down.”

Of course, that strategy may not work out if real-life zombies are a bit more rabid and smarter like some of the ones introduced in “Zombieland: Double Tap.”

King Ezekiel’s Khary Payton says he would head to the real life version of the Kingdom he oversaw.

caption Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel on “The Walking Dead.” On season nine, Ezekiel rallied together the communities for a fair that went terribly wrong. source Gene Page/AMC

“I would make a beeline to the Kingdom if you ask me,” said Payton while discussing the back-half of season nine. “The Atlanta set is actually a decommissioned Army base in Atlanta. And so yeah, I’d head to Fort McPherson.”

The Kingdom is the fictional community Payton’s character oversaw on “The Walking Dead” until his community was forced to leave near the end of season nine.

For Payton, the area has a deeper meaning than just a place of survival on the show for him and Cooper Andrews, who plays his comrade Jerry.

“Cooper Andrews and I always talk about the fact that what we love about the Kingdom is that it’s not just about survival, it’s about living a joyous and full life no matter what random darkness is around you,” said Payton.

“I love that I got lucky enough to portray a character that that’s his focus and that’s the kind of story that this community is trying to tell,” he added. “I frankly love that about the kingdom, so as far as I’m concerned, I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

Matt Lintz, who played Ezekiel’s foster son Henry, hasn’t put as much thought into his plan.

caption Lintz said he would avoid big cities. source Gene Page/AMC

“I honestly haven’t really thought about it,” Lintz wrote in an email to Insider after his character Henry was killed off the show on season nine.

“I definitely would try and loot a gun store and get some supplies from nearby stores before any other looters could get to it,” he added of his strategy. “I would honestly go to the woods nowhere near civilization and feel it out as the days would pass. If [there’s] one thing I’ve learned from the show, don’t go anywhere near cities.”

Katelyn Nacon, who played Enid, would sacrifice herself to the zombies unless she finds a boat.

caption Enid would need something like Victor Strand’s yacht, The Abigail, from “Fear the Walking Dead” in a real apocalypse. source AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“I would walk up to the first walker I see and just kind of [go], ‘eat me.’ Honestly, I’m not gonna make it in the apocalypse,” Nacon said. “I know I’m not.” When asked why she wouldn’t last, Nacon said she wouldn’t be any good. “I can’t survive. I’m a picky eater! I can’t just be eating like rats and stuff,” said Nacon. “I don’t think I would last long. Or I would just live in a treehouse for as long as I can.”

On the show, Nacon’s character, Enid, famously caught and ate a turtle with her bare hands. After thinking about it a little more, Nacon considered traveling on a boat out of Atlanta, Georgia, where she currently resides.

“If anything, I would have to go south to Florida, I guess,” said Nacon.

“Eventually you’re gonna have to go somewhere and get food and gas. You don’t really need gas for the boat. You could just idle,” Nacon added, feeling better about the boat decision. “At some point, you’re going to need food again. If it’s just you on the boat, you can put as much on there as you can.”

Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, gave us one of the most unique responses involving treadmills.

caption After leaving “The Walking Dead” at the end of season eight, Austin Amelio made his way to “Fear the Walking Dead” on season five. source Amazon, Ryan Green/AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“I would surround my house with treadmills. So no walkers can get in. I’d steal all the treadmills,” Amelio told Insider while discussing his return to the world of “The Walking Dead” last summer.

“Yeah, I’m staying in my home. I’m watching movies, I’m hanging out. I’m enjoying myself for a little bit,” added Amelio of his Austin, Texas, home.

The treadmill plan would probably work until Amelio runs out of power. After that, he would turn to something a bit more practical.

“I like the ax. I do. I think it’s functional,” said Amelio of one of Dwight’s weapons we saw on “Fear the Walking Dead.” “It’s easy to carry. You get some length with it, you know, so you get some distance between you and the walker.”

Angel Theory says she’s the person to be with if zombies take over.

caption Angel Theory says no one has to worry about her and her family. source Jace Downs/AMC

“If you asked anyone that knows me personally, they will tell you that I would be the best person to have with you in the apocalypse,” Angel Theory told Insider via email while discussing her role on season 10. “I would definitely be prepared, hands down.”

Angel Theory says she would combine a few favorite items into the perfect zombie weapon.

“Slingshot, crossbow, sword, nunchucks, and spear gun. I don’t know how that would look all together but in my head, it looks pretty d— awesome,” said Angel Theory.

She was the only cast member we spoke with wise enough to keep her escape plan to herself. You can’t tell everyone the good hiding spots.

“As for where I would go that has to remain a secret, if the apocalypse ever happens just know my family and I are good,” Angel Theory said.

Executive producer and makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero would head to a dentist’s office or just make himself up to look like one of the dead.

caption Greg Nicotero doesn’t think anyone would think to head to a dentist’s office. They probably have some worthwhile meds. source Michael Moriatis/AMC, Scott Olson/Getty

Nicotero comes from the George Romero school of zombies, working on 1985’s “Day of the Dead.” With that in mind, Nicotero has considered how, at least in Romero’s world, zombies would always congregate around places that were important to them or that shared some significance with them when they lived.

“I always used to joke around that I would probably go to the one place that nobody else would ever go because then no zombies would ever show up there,” Nicotero told Insider while discussing season nine of “TWD.”

Where would that be?

“I would probably go to the dentists’ office or somewhere that would be the last place that you would think to hide,” said Nicotero.

He said many of the show’s cast didn’t share the same sentiments and had another idea.

“Of course, half the cast says, ‘Well, we’ll just go to Greg’s shop and he can make us up as zombies and then we’ll just walk around,'” said Nicotero.

