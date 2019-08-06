What experts say that Walmart and other retailers need to do to protect shoppers and workers in the aftermath of deadly shootings that killed 24 people

caption Deadly shootings in two Walmart locations left at least 24 people dead. source Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Two shootings in Walmart stores in the last week have killed at least 24 people in El Paso, Texas, and Southaven, Mississippi.

Security experts say that Walmart and other retailers need to take a close look at their policies to see whether they can make improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Training in-store workers to identify red flags and swiftly react in crises is one of the most powerful solutions.

After deadly shootings in two Walmart locations left at least 24 people dead, many are wondering what comes next for retailers.

Workers at Walmart and other retail chains have taken to social media to express fear that returning to work could put them in the line of fire. Experts say Walmart and other retail giants – from Target to fast-food chains like McDonald’s – are now likely seriously considering how to prevent another tragedy.

“It would be hard to find any establishment that hosts the public this week not thinking about what else should be done,” hospitality industry consultant Bjorn Hanson told Business Insider.

Walmart and other major retailers can do more to address potentially catastrophic violence, according to Hanson and two other experts who spoke with Business Insider. With more than 8,700 deaths linked to gun violence so far in 2019, major stores, restaurants, and other public places are under pressure to keep customers and employees safe.

In 2017, 94 retail workers and 29 restaurant workers were killed in homicides on the job, according to Bureau of Statistics data. For comparison, 85 people in protective service – police officers, security guards, correctional officers – died by homicide the same year.

Walmart did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but a company representative told Bloomberg it wouldn’t change its policies around the sale of guns or ammunition.

And, the company is presented with a unique challenge.

Stores are designed to bring shoppers in, not keep potentially dangerous people out. People may be willing to go through security at an airport, but many would likely balk at doing the same at a Target or Costco. Many stores are open constantly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making them one of the most accessible places in America.

Employees become the first line of defense

caption Walmart. source Daniel Becerril/Reuters

As companies seek solutions, in-store workers become the first line of defense.

Employee training on identifying and reacting to potential shooters has become required in the airline industry and increasingly standard at hotels over the last five years, Hanson says. Similar training on identifying dangers and reacting properly is now becoming more common in other industries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this gets rolled into the types of training that companies offer, whether it’s fire, earthquake, any other type of emergency that employers, employees need to be aware of,” attorney Neama Rahmani said.

According to experts, employee training is one of the best concrete steps that companies can take. Workers identifying red flags can prevent shootings before they occur. And, if workers feel prepared to take action when they sense something is wrong, it can cut down the gap between an incident’s beginning and the police arriving.

Up-to-date training can minimize bloodshed in an emergency situation, allowing employees to act quickly and confidently. In a crisis situation, customers tend to look to employees for direction, according to Mike Clumpner, the president of security consulting firm Threat Suppression.

“People don’t know what to do when the boogeyman shows up – and the boogeyman is real,” Clumpner said.

However, Clumpner said that some companies resist training because of the cost of instructing new employees in an industry with high turnover rates. The issue is especially concerning during the holiday shopping season, he says, when stores are crowded and staffed with new employees.

Avoid knee-jerk reactions – but revisit policies

caption Protesters against gun violence dressed in white clothes hold up photos of the victims of gun violence in Times Square in response to recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Denton, Ohio, on August 4, 2019 in New York City. source Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Retailers have options beyond employee training, though different stores require different strategies.

Hanson says that companies are increasingly working with local law enforcement. Visible cameras, different store models, and a security presence can make certain sites less attractive to shooters. Companies need to take threats from disgruntled employees seriously, Hanson says, as well as encourage workers to report any of their own concerns about current or former coworkers.

But, experts warn against knee-jerk reactions in the face of mass shootings. Changes need to be carefully considered and certain security measures – such as requiring all customers to walk through a metal detector – would be more inconvenient than useful.

“There can never bee too much security,” Hanson. “[But] too much security that isn’t responsive to the threat is not helpful.”

Ultimately, it’s impossible for any company to guarantee safety.

“It is very difficult to prevent attacks like this when someone is very determined to commit homicidal mass violence,” Clumpner said.

At Walmart, Clumpner says that the first priority should be caring for employees. Walmart should reexamine policies and be transparent with employees about doing so. Even if there was no way to prevent the two shootings, doing so shows the company is taking responsibility and cares about employees and customers.

“Take a moment to reflect on the lives that are lost,” Clumpner said. “Make sure your employees have a moment to debrief.”

If you work for a retailer or restaurant chain and have a story to share about gun violence on the job, email retail@businessinsider.com.