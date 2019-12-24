5 ways watching TV has changed over the past decade

caption Streaming services changed the way we watched TV over the past decade. source FOX

2010 marked the beginning of the streaming era when Netflix became available to watch on Apple products, the Nintendo Wii, and other internet-connected devices.

Since then, we’ve evolved into binge-watchers – ensuring we’ve seen every episode of each new original series before scanning social media for related memes.

Watching TV has changed a lot in the past decade, for both producers and consumers. Here are five key ways that TV has evolved from 2010 to 2019.

Today, we watch TV like we used to read — uninterrupted and all at once. Let the binge-watching begin.

caption With more than 139 monthly subscribers, Netflix is the most popular streaming service. source Diabluses/Shutterstock

According to a 2019 study by Horowitz, a consumer research center, 15% of television viewers streamed on at least a weekly basis in 2010. In 2019, that number more than quadrupled to 65% of viewers, according to the study.

This can be directly tied to the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more as the world turned away from cable.

Streaming services like Netflix are less expensive than cable, and the convenience of watching shows at any time without commercials attracted the masses. With the option to watch shows on a smartphone, laptop, or tablet, our favorite shows are much more accessible throughout the day, too.

Streaming companies are making their own content to avoid battling it out for rights to pre-existing shows, and the result is more options than ever.

caption Netflix spent $8 billion on original content in 2018. source Netflix

It feels like a new streaming service comes around every other month, and in order to get access to all the shows you love, you have to subscribe to more than one. This leads to streaming wars – the fight between the services for all the most beloved content.

Streaming companies are turning into full-blown production companies to combat this. They’re creating their own original series and films. Netflix will have spent an estimated $15 billion on original content in 2019 by the end of the year, according to Forbes.

And the “Netflix Effect” is in full swing. Releasing an entire season at once creates superstars overnight.

caption The cast of “Stranger Things” went viral overnight. source Netflix

Did you know who Millie Bobby Brown was before “Stranger Things?” Me neither. But the day after “Stranger Things” came out, pretty much everyone did. And that’s because the combination of Netflix releasing entire seasons at once and binge-watching culture made all the “Stranger Things” kids instantly famous.

This is known as the “Netflix Effect,” and it has led to the seemingly instant-fame of many actors.

Streaming companies are not just competing with each other anymore — they’re competing with everything that gets you off the couch.

caption Now that viewers can consume TV at all hours, streaming companies are fighting to keep you on the couch. source Warner Bros. Television

Dating apps, restaurants, concerts, movie theaters – today, streaming companies are competing for any and every other form of entertainment that you could choose over television on any given day or night.

According to the Atlantic, Americans are still spending most of their waking hours choosing to watch TV.

To keep you on the couch, the big streaming companies are personalizing your viewing experience.

caption Disney+ is an example of a streaming service that lets family members personalize their profiles. source Disney Plus

According to Forbes, streaming companies like Netflix are hyper-focused on customizing the customer’s individual experience.

Many streaming services let family members make their own individual profiles, with recommendations tailored specifically to their watching habits. This is a far cry from simply waiting for your favorite shows to come on in the early 21st century.

The future of television might look like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” novel.

caption Netflix came out with “Bandersnatch” in 2018. It’s an interactive film that allows the viewer to decide the outcome, based on a number of selections throughout the film. source Netflix

So what’s next, aside from “The Office” leaving Netflix in 2021? Netflix’s efforts in experimenting with interactive media have been successful.

Who knows if it will lead to more interactive content, but there’s one thing experts know for sure – people crave personalized, convenient content.