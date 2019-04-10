11 popular ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theories which could come true on the final season

caption Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” season eight. source Helen Sloan/HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones,” including speculation of future events.

There are many fan theories for where each of the major characters end up by the series finale.

Many think Daenerys, Arya, Jaime, and Cersei are all doomed, while Jon Snow and Sansa Stark have good odds of surviving. Plus, Bronn should get his two castles.

Fans of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series have spent decades analyzing his storylines and trying to figure out the end game for the epic fantasy. Thanks to online communities like the “A Song of Ice and Fire” and “Game of Thrones” subreddits (/r/asoiaf and /r/gameofthrones), plus YouTubers and vociferous fans on Twitter, there are many solid fan theories out there.

Keep reading to see a popular fan theory for where each of your favorite characters could wind up at the end of “Game of Thrones.”

Daenerys will die during the war for humanity as she battles the White Walkers.

caption Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) may have been fated to die all along. source HBO

Fans believe the visions Daenerys was shown in the House of the Undying on season two were prophetic. One of those visions was of her walking through a ruined and snowy version of the throne room in King’s Landing.

She reached for the throne and then decided instead to walk through a door. That door led to the Wall, where she walked through a blizzard and into a Dothraki tent. Khal Drogo and her unborn son were inside.

As various fans and Redditors have pointed out, this might have been a foreshadowing about her choosing to go north and fight the White Walkers instead of focusing on the Iron Throne – which is exactly what she did on the seventh season. But the tent, with her dead husband and son inside, could be symbolizing the doom she will meet in the Great War.

For more on this theory, read the popular breakdown of this theory Redditor Try_Another_No wrote on the /r/asoiaf subreddit last year.

Jon will be the last Targaryen and live to rule over what’s left of Westeros.

caption Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is already next in line for the Iron Throne. source HBO

Daenerys dying leads to the next often-guessed outcome, which posits Jon Snow as the ruler over Westeros. Finding one singular write up of this theory is tough, because it’s more of a companion belief for people who think Daenerys is destined to die.

Jon Snow a likely candidate to be the prophesied hero Azor Ahai. If Daenerys dies, that will leave him as the last living Targaryen and heir to the Iron Throne.

Read more: Everything we know about the biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ prophecy and what it means for the future of Jon and Daenerys

But the Iron Throne likely won’t exist and the Seven Kingdoms will be broken.

caption We doubt this seat of power will survive the series. source HBO

Another common hypothesis is that King’s Landing and the Iron Throne will no longer be the seat of power it once was by the time the Great War is over. Westeros is already a decimated country – the battle against the Night King will only wreak more havoc.

This means that the Seven Kingdoms will cease to exist as a grouped land over which a single person rules. Instead, it’s more likely that Jon Snow (or whichever character is victorious) will break up the lands into smaller kingdoms once more.

Jaime will kill Cersei, fulfilling a prophecy told to her as child.

caption This is widely regarded as a believable end for Cersei (Lena Headey). source Helen Sloan/HBO

In the books, Cersei’s prophecy about her children dying told to her by Maggy the Frog included a line about a “valonqar” (aka “little brother”) eventually killing her. Since the death of her children was accurately predicted, it’s logical to assume her prophesied death was also correct.

Cersei goes through life believing this means Tyrion will murder her one day, but many fans actually think the prophecy refers to Jaime. Even though Jaime and Cersei are twins, Jaime was born second – making him Cersei’s “little brother.”

To learn more about the reasons why Cersei dying at the hands of Jaime makes narrative sense, read our full breakdown of the theory here.

Jaime will die shortly after killing Cersei.

caption Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) likely won’t live for very long afterwards. source HBO

Even though fans believe Jaime will murder Cersei, it’s often paired with the assumption that Jaime will die shortly thereafter.

Both Jaime and Cersei have said that they will leave the world together – just as they came into it together. That means Jaime is just as doomed as Cersei if the prophecy is true.

Tyrion will survive the Great War and live out his days advising the next ruler.

caption Of all the Lannister children, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is believe to be the most safe. source Macall B. Polay/HBO

Tyrion is often regarded as the one Lannister most likely to be alive by the series’ end. With his comments to Daenerys on season seven about choosing a successor, some people believe “Game of Thrones” was hinting at Tyrion attempting to establish a democracy in Westeros.

No matter what form of government takes hold, many people believe Tyrion will be there to advise and help maneuver the post-war politics in the realm.

Arya will die and her spirit could be bonded into her direwolf Nymeria.

caption Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is destined to fight, and maybe die. source HBO

In the first book, Jon was teasing Arya about her sewing lessons. “You’ll be sewing all through winter,” Jon said. “When the spring thaw comes, they will find your body with a needle still locked tight between your frozen fingers.”

Now that Arya has a sword named Needle, and winter is in Westeros, some fans believe this was foreshadowing of her death. By the time winter and the Great War end, she may be found dead with her “Needle” in her hands. Arya is also compared to her aunt Lyanna as “beautiful, willful, and dead before her time.”

It’s also possible Arya will die, but live a “second life” through her wolf, Nymeria. For more on this theory, watch “Game of Thrones” YouTuber Alt-Shift-X’s thoughtful breakdown of all the clues.

Sansa will rule the north as the Lady of Winterfell.

caption This would be a fitting end for Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). source Helen Sloan/HBO

With Arya dead, Bran as the new Three-Eyed Raven, and Jon ruling what’s left of the Seven Kingdoms, it would fit for Sansa to live out her days ruling as Warden of the North and Lady of Winterfell.

The seventh season showed Sansa’s leadership abilities more and it left fans wondering if the end game will position Sansa as the most durable Stark of all. Plus it would be a good narrative fit. Sansa began the series desperate to leave Winterfell and experience the life of court.

If she wound up back in Winterfell, peacefully ruling the quiet North, her character arc would come full circle.

Despite the theory’s popularity, Bran’s story will most likely not end with him being the Night King.

caption No, Bran is probably not the Night King. source HBO

A very popular theory that arose during season seven was the Bran is the Night King. People think he might have accidentally warged into the man who turned into the Night King, and then Bran’s mind became trapped inside this evil being.

However, this theory doesn’t have a lot of solid evidence backing it up. And it would be a pretty sour ending if Bran – one of the heroic Stark children – is revealed to have really been the villain all along. Instead, it’s far more likely that Bran either survives and lives out his days as the Three-Eyed Raven, or dies during the course of the Great War.

Read more: Why the “Bran = Night King” theory makes no sense here.

Sam will write the story of what happened in the Great War and the book will be called “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

caption Sam Tarly might be the storyteller hiding in plain sight. source HBO

On season seven, Sam told Maester Ebrose that he’d prefer a more “poetic” title for the historic text Ebrose was writing: “A Chronicle of the Wars Following the Death of King Robert I.”

Fans picked up on this moment, believing this was a hint at the idea that Sam Tarly is really the one “narrating” George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. “A Song of Ice and Fire” is certainly a more poetic name.

As Redditor Fat_Walda pointed out, Martin has said before that he is most similar to Sam of all the characters in Westeros. So if anyone within the universe would be the “author” of the series, it makes sense for it to be Sam.

Lastly, we turn to one of the most popular side characters. Fans think Bronn will finally get the castle promised to him and become Lord of the Twins.

caption Bronn (Jerome Flynn) is one the best side-characters. source HBO

“Game of Thrones” fans also spend time guessing where their favorite sidekicks will wind up. One popular guess about Bronn is that he’ll abandon Cersei and take up Tyrion’s offer of switching sides for double pay.

But as pointed out by Redditor captaindurk, Bronn’s current wages include a castle, as promised by Jaime. So if Tyrion needs to pay him twice that, it would make sense for Tyrion to give Bronn the Twins – Walder Frey’s former seat of power. After all, if every Frey man was killed by Arya, someone needs to eventually take the castle. Ser Bronn of the Blackwater may survive everyone yet.