Fans tell us how they think Rick will leave ‘The Walking Dead’ and they’re divided

Everyone wants to know how Rick Grimes' story will come to an end on "The Walking Dead."

Andrew Lincoln is leaving “The Walking Dead” during season nine.

It’s unknown how his character, Rick Grimes, will depart the zombie drama.

INSIDER teamed up with app TV Time to ask fans how they believe Rick will leave the show.

Fans are split over whether or not Rick will be killed off the show or have his story left open-ended.

If Rick is killed, most believe Rick will give his life to save his community. Others believe he may be betrayed.

Andrew Lincoln confirmed in July that season nine of “The Walking Dead” will be his last as the show’s leader, Rick Grimes, and fans are divided over how they think he’ll leave.

While we have plenty of guesses on how Lincoln may depart the AMC zombie drama, the two most common theories are that Rick will either be killed off of the show or walk off into the sunset in an open-ended departure.

INSIDER teamed up with TV Time, an app which tracks shows and allows fans to share reactions in real time, to find out how fans believe Rick will leave the show. Despite that bloody boot seen in the season’s official trailer, not everyone believes Rick will die. In fact, fans are pretty split right down the middle.

TV Time surveyed 2,721 users in the United States who follow “The Walking Dead” in its app and have watched through season eight. Fans responded to two questions from October 4 through October 8, 2018. Let’s get to it.

How will Rick leave “The Walking Dead”?

According to TV Time, fans are split on whether or not Rick will be killed off “The Walking Dead.” Of those surveyed, 49% believe Rick’s story will be left open-ended instead of meeting a bloody demise while 47% think we’ll see him killed.

Fans are nearly split over Rick's fate on "The Walking Dead."

The 4% who said “Other” had more specific versions of how Rick will be killed off or leaving his story open ended.

Those responses included Rick leaving on the mystery helicopter, dying of natural causes like cancer, and taking a bullet for another person. One of the funnier responses included Rick being “abducted by aliens.”

If Rick is killed off “The Walking Dead,” how will it happen?

Whatever happens, it's going to be tough for Michonne to cope.

Fans are more certain of this response. 70% believe that if the time comes Rick will martyr himself to save his loved ones. That doesn’t seem like a stretch after seeing how Rick runs the community of Alexandria on the season nine premiere.

It’s nearly a three-way tie between those who believe Rick will be bitten by a walker like his son Carl, killed by Negan, or stabbed by one of the upcoming new villains, The Whisperers. (You can read more about them here.)

Those who believe Rick will be killed have an idea of how he will go.

Many of those who responded “Other” believe Rick will be betrayed by Maggie or some of his other people. Six responses suggested Rick may receive Ezekiel’s shocking comic death and winds up brutally murderered by the show’s upcoming Whisperer villains.

We have a few more episodes with Rick before we bid farewell to the character who woke up from a coma to a new world. Executive producer and series director Greg Nicotero told INSIDER he directed Lincoln’s final episode. The only other episode Nicotero is directing during the season’s first half is episode five.

