‘It’s probably a time to buy’: Billionaire investor Howard Marks sees value in stocks after the coronavirus sell-off

Billionaire investor Howard Marks said the coronavirus-driven market sell-off could be a buying opportunity.

“It would be a lot to accept that the US business world – and the cash flows it will produce in the future – are worth 13% less today than they were on February 19,” the Oaktree Capital boss wrote in a memo to clients.

Marks argued coronavirus was more similar to a seasonal flu than the Spanish flu pandemic or another “unmanageable scourge.”

He added that indiscriminately selling stocks such as Amazon and Google was illogical.

The astounding market sell-off sparked by coronavirus fears last week could be a prime buying opportunity, Howard Marks told clients in a memo on Sunday.

The billionaire boss of Oaktree Capital Management said the S&P 500’s 13% drop last week – the benchmark index’s steepest weekly decline since 2008 and its swiftest correction since the Great Depression – struck him as excessive.

“It’s okay to do some buying, because things are cheaper,” he argued. However, he cautioned that stock prices were lofty before the selloff, meaning they’re “not necessarily a giveaway” now.

Marks’ words echo those of fellow billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who told CNBC last week that investors “should want the stock market to go down” so they can buy shares in quality businesses for less. Indeed, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate bought almost 1 million shares in Delta Air Lines last week.

A manageable scourge

Coronavirus is more similar to a seasonal flu than the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which infected a third of humanity and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people, Marks argued in the memo.

“The flu kills about 30,000 to 60,000 Americans each year, and that’s terrible, but it’s very different from an unmanageable scourge,” he said. Coronavirus – which causes a flu-like disease called COVID-19 – has infected at least 93,000 people, killed more than 3,100, and spread to upwards of 75 countries so far.

The fast-spreading epidemic is “unlikely to fundamentally and permanently change life as we know it, make the world of the future unrecognizable, and decimate business or make valuing it impossible,” Marks said. Therefore, investors can still make decisions by comparing a company’s intrinsic value to its stock price, he added.

9/11, Amazon, gold, and Treasuries

