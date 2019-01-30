People are flooding the Amazon page for Howard Schultz’s new book with negative comments after the ex-Starbucks CEO said he was ‘seriously considering’ running for president

caption Howard Schultz is considering running for president. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks, announced on Twitter this weekend that he is “seriously considering” running for president.

Schultz, who said he is considering a 2020 bid as an independent candidate, has incensed many Democrats who say that his possible candidacy would help Trump’s chances of re-election rather than hurt them.

“I have a concern that if he did run, that essentially it would provide Donald Trump with his best hope of getting re-elected,” Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “I would truly suggest to Mr. Schultz to truly think about the negative impact that might make.”

Consumers now seem to be taking it on his new book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America,” which was published on January 28.

The book currently has a 1.9 average rating out of 5 stars and nearly 30 reviews on Amazon, which largely aren’t related to the content of the book.

“Make sure to recycle as you won’t want to offend people by displaying it on a bookshelf,” one reviewer said.

“A narcissist who will only serve to hand Trump 4 more years,” another said.

The insults continue: “Seriously, go away. No one wants another Trump, or another Trump term.”

Beneath these scathing comments are a couple of more positive reviews from customers who seem to have read the book.

“Great story, nicely told,” one said.