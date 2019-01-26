The former CEO of Starbucks will reportedly tell ’60 Minutes’ he’s considering a run for president as an independent

caption Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on “60 Minutes” source Screenshot via “60 Minutes” on CBS

Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, will say in a “60 Minutes” episode airing Sunday that he’s considering running for president as an independent, The Atlantic reports.

Reports that Schultz is considering a 2020 presidential run have been swirling in the past week, sparking some strong reactions.

In a clip from the “60 Minutes” interview, Schultz said that President Donald Trump “is not qualified to be the president.”

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could be the next to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election.

The Atlantic reported Saturday that Schultz, in Sunday’s “60 Minutes” episode on CBS, will say that he’s seriously considering a presidential run as an independent candidate. According to a preview clip, Schultz will also talk about the current administration, saying President Donald Trump isn’t qualified to be president.

“We’re living at a most fragile time,” Schultz said in a clip from the upcoming “60 Minutes” episode. “Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every day in revenge politics.”

Starbucks and Schultz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reports that Schultz is considering a 2020 presidential run have been swirling in the past week, sparking some strong reactions.

Read more: Starbucks’ ex-CEO is reportedly considering running for president as an independent candidate

“I have two words for Howard Schultz on a potential run for president as an independent: Just. Don’t,” Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski said in a statement in response to other reports that Schultz is considering a presidential run, Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reports.

Schultz was CEO of the coffee giant until he stepped down in April 2017. He later stepped down as chairman in June 2018 and again prompting rumors that he’d run for president. His book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America,” is coming out January 28.