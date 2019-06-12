Howard Schultz takes a ‘detour’ in travels across America, postponing any announcement on whether or not he’ll actually run for president

caption Howard Schultz is putting his travels across American on hold. source Hollis Johnson/Skye Gould/Business Insider

Howard Schultz announced on Wednesday that he is putting his travels across American “on hold” following three back surgeries.

“Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate,” Schultz wrote in an email. “I have decided to take the summer to do just that.”

In late January, Schultz announced he was “seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Howard Schultz is putting his travels across American on hold, without any announcement as to if he will or will not run for president.

On Wednesday, the former Starbucks CEO announced that he planned to take the summer to recuperate following three back surgeries in the last two months.

“Today, I am feeling much better, and my doctors foresee a full recovery so long as I rest and rehabilitate,” Schultz wrote in an email. “I have decided to take the summer to do just that.”

“I take this detour from the road reluctantly,” Schultz continued. “My concern for our country’s future remains, as does my belief that the American people deserve so much more from our elected officials. Civility. Honesty. Real problem solving. My belief in these ideals will never waver.”

In late January, Schultz announced he was “seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent.” In the months that followed, Schultz traveled America discussing his political ideology, first on his book tour and then on his “Heart of America” tour.

Prior to his surgeries, Schultz indicated that he would announce his decision on if he would run for president or not in the spring or early summer.

On Wednesday, HuffPost reported that Schultz told staff this morning that he would not make a decision about declaring his candidacy until after Labor Day. HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel reported that Schultz told staff “if Biden does not appear to be the nominee, he would think about jumping into the presidential race after Super Tuesday.”

Schultz has espoused a centrist ideology, slamming both the right and the left.

“I’m as concerned with the current left-leaning tilt of the Democratic Party towards socialism and the leading Democratic nominees at this point … as I am about reelecting Donald Trump,” Schultz told Business Insider in March.

Read more: Howard Schultz on big business, socialism, and the presidential potential of Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schultz also told Business Insider that he admired former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I admire Vice President Biden. I know him, I’ve traveled with him. How could I not admire him? He served the country for 40-plus years – he’s a great man,” Schultz said.

At the time, Schultz said it was “too early” to say whether Biden’s decision to enter the race would impact his decision to run for president. In May, Fox Business reported that Schultz’s decision on running for president would be linked to how Biden’s campaign fares.

“I think it’s instructive that Mayor Bloomberg did not run as a moderate Democrat, could not find a path,” Schultz said. “Whether Vice President Biden runs or not, it would be interesting to see whether he can find a path.”

Schultz stepped down as Starbucks CEO in 2017. He led Starbucks to incredible growth, especially after returning as CEO in 2008 after a period serving as chairman. His leadership was also marked by his continued commitment to social issues.

Schultz left his position as chairman in June 2018, after leading the company for three decades. The move triggered rumors of a presidential bid.