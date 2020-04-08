Tom Brady said he cried while telling Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick that he wouldn’t be coming back to the Patriots for the 2020 season

caption Tom Brady told Howard Stern that he cried while breaking the news of his departure to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. source Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady said he cried while telling New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick that he would be leaving the team for the 2020 season.

Speaking with Howard Stern, Brady said that he drove to Kraft’s house in person to break the news, and thank him for all he and the team had done for him and his family.

Brady said he only called Belichick because he didn’t have time to see him in person, but he wanted to make sure his coach heard the news from him first.

“I wish nothing but the best for them,” Brady said of his old team. “I have a lot of friends there, so I want them to do great.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the biggest move of the NFL offseason.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, a tenure that included six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances, Brady decided it was time for a change. At 42, he’ll join a new team for the first time in his career this fall in Tampa Bay.

While the move had been in the works for some time – Brady said that he had been pretty sure of his departure heading into the 2019 season – when it finally became time to make the decision, Brady was still emotional.

Speaking with Howard Stern on Wednesday morning, Brady said that he cried while telling team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick that he would be leaving the team.

“Yeah, I was crying,” Brady told Stern. “I’m a very emotional person. … I have a deep caring for the people that I work with.”

Brady told Stern the story of breaking the news to Kraft and Belichick.

“I called up Mr. Kraft, and I went over to his house, and it was a funny time because we’re all dealing with this current corona situation that we’re in,” Brady said.

“And I went over and said, ‘Look, I just wanna say how much I love you and appreciate what we’ve done together. I know we’re not going to continue together, but, thank you. Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.'”

“I was able to call Coach Belichick at the same time, and thank him. And it was great. I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Brady said.

Brady said that he wasn’t able to see Belichick in person when breaking the news, but he wanted to make sure that his longtime coach heard it from him first.

“I couldn’t. I wanted to tell Mr. Kraft, and then I had no opportunity to drive – you know it was 9:30 at night whatever night it was, and there was no opportunity for me,” Brady said when asked why he didn’t meet with Belichick in person. “But I wanted to tell him right away in the moment. Too many times in this world, I would say something, someone else would say it, before you know it he’d hear it from someone else. I wanted him to hear it from me.”

Brady closed the story by saying he had only positive feelings for his time in New England and wished the team well moving forward.

“I wish nothing but the best for them,” Brady said. “I have a lot of friends there, so I want them to do great.”

With his departure, Brady has set a new course for two NFL franchises, beginning a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and leaving the Patriots without a clear starting quarterback for the first time in two decades.

Read more:

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2.0: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

Tom Brady’s first request after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the phone number of every one of his new teammates

The NFL is about to conduct its first virtual draft, and some teams are worried about the possibility of getting hacked by the opposition

Where are they now: All the QBs that Tom Brady faced during his 2 decades in the AFC East

Tom Brady will get to wear No. 12 with the Bucs for free because receiver Chris Godwin gave it up ‘out of respect’