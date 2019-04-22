Best Buy is discounting the Asus Vivobook and HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops by up to $150 for a limited time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source HP/Facebook

Best Buy is a great place to buy laptops, especially when they go on sale.

For a limited time, you can save up to $150 on the Asus Vivobook and HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy.

In the market for a new Windows 10 laptop? Now is a good time to buy. Best Buy has announced a series of deals on some of its Windows 10 laptops, including the Asus Vivobook and the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops.

Both laptops have a lot to offer, and while they’re slightly different in their level of performance and design, they’re definitely both worth considering for those of you who are in the market for a new Windows 10 laptop.

First up is the Asus Vivobook, which has a 14-inch Full HD screen and a sleek, stylish design, as well as a relatively affordable price tag even when it’s not on sale. Under the hood, the Vivobook is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also packs 128GB of storage.

When it comes to ports, the laptop has a headphone jack, HDMI output, MicroSD card slot, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port. It’s a very thin and lightweight laptop that only weighs 3.09 pounds and measures 0.7-inches thick, so it’s easy to take with you on the go.

Next up is the HP Envy 2-in-1, which is slightly more affordable than the Asus laptop. The Envy 2-in-1 comes with a larger 15.6-inch Full HD screen, along with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics card.

With that graphics card, it should be a little more high-performing for video editing and some gaming. As the name suggests, the laptop has a 2-in-1 form factor, so it can be used as a tablet, too. It’s also fairly lightweight at 4.7 pounds and it is also 0.7-inches thick, so the HP Envy is nice and portable.

We don’t know how long these deals will last, so be sure to check them out if you’re interested.