HP’s leather-clad laptop is $482 off its original price on Amazon — it’s one of the most unique and powerful laptops we’ve tried

source HP

source HP

The HP Spectre Folio is a high-end laptop with a classy leather design that makes it look professional and unique.

The laptop also offers high-performance specs, including an Intel Core i7 and 8GB of RAM. We tested it, and were impressed with its power and its unique design.

For a limited time, the HP Spectre Folio is on sale for $482 off the normal price.

We don’t know how long the deal will last and stock appears limited, so you may want to act quickly.

Looking for an ultra-classy laptop with powerful specs and a portable build? The HP Spectre Folio is unique thanks to its leather exterior, making it perfect for professionals or anyone who likes the look of it – and for a limited time, it’s on sale at Amazon for an impressive $482 off its normal price. With the discount, you pay $917.99 instead of the original price of $1,399.99.

This particular variant of the laptop is pretty high performance, but perhaps the coolest thing about it is its design. The Folio’s leather exterior looks great and extends onto the palm rests and around the keyboard. It’s a super classy look, and helps make the laptop look more like a fancy folder than a piece of tech.

The device also has a 2-in-1 design, so it has a touchscreen and can be used in tablet mode. Its 13.3-inch screen has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, which looks crisp and bright.

Of course, perhaps even more important than the design of the device are the specs under the hood. The HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Those specs makes it a solid choice for anyone using this laptop for work in an office or for college.

In our testing, we found the laptop to be a unique-looking, high-performing machine. Our reviewer called it a “workhorse” that’s well worth the original price tag.

As mentioned, the HP Spectre Folio is discounted by $482, bringing it down to a reasonable price of $917.99. The stock appears to be limited on Amazon, and we do not know how long the deal will last, so you may want to act fast if you’re interested.