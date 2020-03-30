HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, just came back from the dead

source HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia, the live trivia show app where thousands of people compete for real cash prizes, has returned from the dead.

The app held its first live show on Sunday night since closing in February. “Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app,” CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov said on Twitter.

The first show since coming back had a $1,000 cash prize.

Beyond bringing back the live trivia show, HQ Trivia host Matt Richards said previous winners who have “been waiting to cash out” will start getting their money this week.

HQ Trivia is back!

The live trivia show as app made its big return on Sunday evening with a $1,000 game hosted by Matt Richards – the last host before the trivia game stopped running in February.

" @hqtrivia is back tonight at 9pm eastern! Download the app now! Also if you been waiting to cash out, you'll be able to this week!" host Matt Richards said.

It’s unclear who owns HQ Trivia these days – the last we heard about the app back in February, it was suddenly shutting down amid failed attempts to sell the company.

“Unfortunately, our lead investors are no longer willing to fund the company and so, effective today, HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution,” CEO Yusupov wrote in an email to staff. All 25 employees were laid off as well, including the show’s host, Matt Richards.

In a Twitter thread soon after the sudden closure, Yusupov indicated that he’d found a new buyer for the embattled company.

“I spent the weekend on the phone finding a new buyer and do right by everyone,” he said. “We have found a new home for HQ, with a company that wants to keep it running. All employees, contractors and players are top priority. Severance will be paid and you will be able to cash out.”

HQ Trivia host Matt Richards tweeted on Sunday that any outstanding prizes owed to players who didn’t cash out before the app folded in February will be paid. “If you been waiting to cash out, you’ll be able to this week,” he said.