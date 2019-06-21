Participation Numbers Doubled Compared to 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 June 2019 – The 2-day HSBC Primary School Touch Tournament 2019 drew to a close at King’s Park Sports Ground earlier today. More than 1,300 students from 46 primary schools, of which 24 have participated in the HSBC Try Rugby programme, played a role in the tournament and enjoyed playing touch rugby in a competitive capacity.

HSBC joined forces with the Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) to facilitate the “HSBC Primary School Touch Tournament”, in support of the HSBC Try Rugby Programme. With the support of HSBC, twice as many schools and teams participated in the event this year.





Hong Kong National Rugby Team players Stephanie Chan and Josh Dowsing joined in proceedings and and were on hand to share their rugby skills and techniques with local primary school students on the pitch.





As a proud sponsor of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and the Hong Kong National Men and Women’s teams, HSBC holds firm in the belief of the power of sport as a force for good, and remains firmly committed to further developing the sport in Hong Kong by providing the resources and education to school teachers and their students.





HSBC’s grassroots, community programmes are noticeably accelerating the development of the next generation of exciting rugby talent, ensuring the sport is set to prosper for years to come. The HSBC Try Rugby programme in partnership with the Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) and The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) is a prime example that has paved the way for other HSBC initiatives around the world and has seen over 30,000 children pick up a rugby ball for the first time. This number is set to grow as the partnership progresses through its third year.





HSBC Try Rugby Programme

HSBC launched its Try Rugby community Programme in February 2017 in partnership with the Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) and The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK). The premise of the initiative is to provide primary schools with the education, skills and equipment to grow the rugby game from grassroots through to elite level, spreading the knowledge and skills nurtured in the game of rugby. It is now in its third year following a successful two years, whereby over 30,000 students have had the opportunity to learn the basics of rugby through the programme.









Final results with the winning teams being presented with a trophy and medals.

Cup Champions School Name Boy’s A Grade Queen Elizabeth School Old Students’ Association Primary School Girl’s A Grade Yuen Long Po Kok Primary School Boy’s B Grade Queen Elizabeth School Old Students’ Association Primary School Girl’s B Grade P.L.K. Siu Hon Sum Primary School Boy’s C Grade P.L.K. Siu Hon Sum Primary School Girl’s C Grade St. Mary’s Canossian School Boy’s Division Overall Champion Queen Elizabeth School Old Students’ Association Primary School Girl’s Division Overall Champion P.L.K. Siu Hon Sum Primary School

