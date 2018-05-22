A ton of details about the next big HTC smartphone were accidentally leaked by the company a day before the expected announcement

HTC accidentally leaked details about a new smartphone called the HTC U12 Plus ahead of an upcoming announcement.

The HTC test site with the information has since been taken down.

HTC is widely expected to unveil its next smartphone on May 23.

Don’t expect too many surprises during HTC’s smartphone launch event on May 23, as the company itself accidentally leaked details of the upcoming HTC U12 Plus smartphone on its own website – before quickly taking it down.

The smartphone specs were posted to a test site owned by HTC, but the information was noticed and shared to social media before HTC could remove it. WinFuture writer Roland Quandt posted his findings on Twitter, which were then picked up by The Verge.

ummm… HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

The HTC U12 Plus will likely have a high price point: around $920-940. In addition, the leaks revealed that the flagship phone has a 6-inch 1440 x 2880 Super LCD6 screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, a microSD slot, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, BoomSound speakers, and a 3,500mAh battery, according to The Verge.

The post also confirmed the design of the phone, which had also already leaked. The U12 Plus will come in red, black, and translucent, and does not include a notch on the screen. It appears the camera will be dual-lens – with one 12MP f/1.75 wide-angle lens, and another 16MP f/2.6 telephoto lens.

The “official” leak seems to confirm previous leaks, which were posted on Twitter by prominent smartphone leaker Evan Blass on May 17th.