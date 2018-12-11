Arrested Huawei CFO offers to pay for her own 24-hour surveillance and wear a tracking device if she’s granted bail

caption A court drawing depicting Meng Wanzhou during her bail hearing on Friday in British Columbia’s Supreme Court. source Reuters/Jane Wolsak

The Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou appeared Monday in a Canadian court to argue that she should be released on bail while she waits to hear whether she’ll be extradited to the US.

US prosecutors want to charge Meng with fraud related to US trade sanctions, which she is accused of violating by hiding her company’s ties to business dealings in Iran.

In arguing for her release, Meng’s lawyers cited her health issues and said she would pay for her own surveillance team to monitor her while she’s out on bail.

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei, one of China’s largest tech companies, and the daughter of Huawei’s founder.

The high-powered Chinese tech executive accused of helping her company evade US trade sanctions reportedly told a Canadian court this week that she would pay for her own 24-hour surveillance team and wear a tracking device if it meant she’d be granted bail.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, appeared in court on Monday to ask to be released on bail while it’s decided whether she’ll be extradited to the US. Meng was arrested earlier this month in Vancouver, British Columbia, on suspicion of hiding ties between Huawei and Skycom, a small telecoms company that prosecutors allege conducted business in Iran in violation of US trade sanctions.

Meng, 46, is the daughter of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei. A report from the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency said her arrest had spurred “solemn representations and strong protests” from Chinese officials, who have argued that Meng’s arrest is “extremely egregious” and warned of “grave consequences” if she’s not released. The arrest threatens to increase tensions between the US and China, which are embroiled in a trade war.

Meng and her lawyers cited her family’s connections in Canada as a reason she wouldn’t flee the country while out on bail, The Washington Post reported. Meng’s family owns two multimillion-dollar houses in Vancouver that she is willing to put up as collateral.

caption One of the homes owned by Meng’s family. source Reuters

According to The Post, lawyers proposed an extensive security plan that Meng was willing to pay for if she were released on bail. Conditions include hiring a surveillance team to monitor her and ensure she doesn’t leave the country, as well as wearing a tracking device, the report said.

Additionally, Meng’s team argued that the CFO would not be a flight risk because of her many health concerns. Meng’s lawyers described her as a thyroid cancer survivor who relies on daily drug treatments and has trouble swallowing food, and they said her condition could worsen the longer she stays detained.

In response, prosecutors argued that Meng was indeed a flight risk, The Post reported.

No decision was reached Monday on whether bail will be granted, and court hearings will proceed on Tuesday.