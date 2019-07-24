Huawei Celebrates National Day with $54 Smartphone Deal

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 July 2019 – Huawei Consumer Business Group , Singapore, has announced that it will be offering its popular casual smartphone series, the HUAWEI Y6 Pro 2019 , at a mere $54 (original RRP of $198) for just three days, happening from 26th to 28th July. This offer, targeting Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents, is poised to celebrate the generation that made great contributions to the nation’s development, and is but a timely gesture of appreciation leading up to the country’s 54th National Day. This promotion is open to those aged 50 and above and is available at all Huawei Concept Stores island-wide and selected retailers, while stocks last.*









The HUAWEI Y6 Pro 2019 boasts an impressive 6.09-inch Dewdrop High Definition+ display, which enhances one’s viewing experience of the stunning images captured with its 13 megapixel rear camera. The front-facing, 8 megapixel camera on the other hand, is equipped with an advanced selfie toning flash that makes true, natural and accurate self-portraits a reality, even in low light conditions. Alongside these features is an impressive 3,020 mAh power plant with intelligent battery optimization, which keeps the HUAWEI Y6 Pro 2019 charged and ready to use.

The Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 is available in two colour variants — Midnight Black and Amber Brown. What’s more, Amber Brown comes in an exclusive textured leather back for style-conscious shoppers.

Promotion is available at all Huawei Concept Stores and selected retailers, and valid for Singaporean and Permanent Resident customers fifty (50) years of age and above as of 31 December 2019. Simply present your NRIC/ Identity Card for verification during transaction to qualify. Each eligible customer is limited to a purchase of two (2) units of HUAWEI Y6 Pro 2019 throughout 26 – 28 July 2019. Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.





