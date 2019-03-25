Huawei’s CFO was carrying a whole bunch of Apple products when she was arrested

caption Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. source Reuters

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested carrying a whole bunch of Apple products, according to Bloomberg.

Meng had an iPhone 7 Plus, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro, as well as a luxurious Huawei Mate 20 RS.

The disclosure is potentially embarrassing for Huawei, which only recently punished two employees over a tweet sent from the company’s account by an iPhone.

One of Huawei’s most senior employees is a big fan of Apple products, it would appear.

Bloomberg reported that Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei CFO who was arrested in Canada in December, was carrying a bunch of devices made by one of her company’s biggest rivals when she was detained.

Among the haul of devices was an iPhone 7 Plus, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro. This was in addition to a Huawei Mate 20 RS phone, featuring a Porsche design.

Huawei and Apple are fierce competitors, with the former supplanting Apple as the second biggest smartphone maker in the world last year. It’s the first time since 2010 that Apple has not been ranked number one or two.

caption The luxurious Huawei Mate 20 RS. source Huawei

Meng’s stash of Apple products were unearthed in a court order seen by Bloomberg. Meng’s lawyers applied to secure a copy of the data stored on the equipment and asked for the devices to be sealed. The request was approved by Canada’s crown prosecution.

The disclosure is potentially embarrassing for Huawei, which only recently punished two employees over a tweet sent from the company’s account by an iPhone. Huawei demoted and cut the pay by 5,000 yuan ($728.27) of two employees held responsible.

Meng was arrested in December in Canada on 13 charges of bank and wire fraud, violating sanctions against Iran, and obstructing justice. She denied the charges and is fighting extradition to the US.