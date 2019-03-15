Chinese tech giant Huawei has developed its own operating system as a ‘plan B’ in case it’s barred by the US government from using Google and Microsoft products

The Chinese tech-giant Huawei confirmed it has developed its own operating system that could replace Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows should it be barred from using American-made products, according to a recent report by the German newspaper Die Welt.

The prospect of being banned from such products has intensified for Huawei in the wake of its recent lawsuit against the US government.

“We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared,” Huawei executive Richard Yu said, according to a translation of the original German text.

Huawei currently uses Android’s operating system for its smartphone devices and Windows for its laptop and tablets.

The Chinese tech giant Huawei confirmed it has developed its own operating system that could replace Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows should it be barred from using American-made products, according to a recent report by the German newspaper Die Welt.

The prospect of being banned from such products has intensified for Huawei in the wake of its recent lawsuit against the US government.

“We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared,” Huawei executive Richard Yu said, according to a translation of the original German text.

A Huawei spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the report.

Huawei is suing the US government for not allowing its federal officials to use the Chinese firm’s telecom equipment over security concerns. The company has said that the US government has failed to provide evidence to substantiate the security claims and that the US is acting unconstitutionally.

Read more: The Trump administration is warning allies to stay away from a powerful Chinese company – but not everyone’s listening

Huawei has been working on building its own operating system since as early as 2012, according to the South China Morning Post. The completion of those efforts had previously been unknown until Die Welt’s recent report.

Huawei currently uses Android’s operating system for its smartphone devices and Windows for its laptop and tablets.

Yu said that moving onto Huawei’s in-house platform was the company’s “plan B” and that “of course we prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft.”