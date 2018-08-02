Huawei has shipped more phones than Apple to become the second biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world

Chinese phone brand Huawei has beaten Apple to attain second place in the global smartphone market during the second quarter of this year, according to a report released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) this week.
Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 342 million units during that period and South Korean consumer electronics titan Samsung remained the top smartphone maker, shipping 71.5 million handsets.
Huawei moved into second position with 54.2 million smartphones, while Apple slipped to third with 41.3 million iPhone shipped.
This was the first time that Apple wasn’t in one of the top two spots in the smartphones market since early 2010, the IDC reported.
Huawei’s strong performance could be attributed to the success of its P series, as the brand moves towards better phone camera quality as its unique selling point.
Its recent P20 Pro came with “triple camera” – an industry-first.
Huawei isn’t the only Chinese brand in the top five and is joined by Oppo and Xiaomi.
Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said: “The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown.”