Huawei is bringing its highly raved-about laptops to Singapore

Huawei is launching its MateBook X Pro (left) and MateBook13 (right) in Singapore. Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei is adding laptops to its product range for Singapore with two new laptop launches, the company announced on Monday (May 13).

Among the two new laptops being introduced, the Huawei MateBook 13 will be the first to launch on May 30 at a price of S$1,348 for 256GB, and S$1,498 for 512GB.

The MateBook 13 will be priced from S$1,348. Huawei

The 13-inch MateBook 13 has a screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent, and 3:2 display. It also features a 2K display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and is powered by eighth Generation (Whiskey Lake) Intel Core i7/i5 processor.

When the laptop was shown at the CES earlier this year, it was highly rated and received positive reviews.

The other laptop, a 14-inch MateBook X Pro, has an unconfirmed release date and price.

According to Huawei, the MateBook X Pro has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 3:2 aspect display ratio.

The MateBook X Pro has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 3:2 aspect display ratio. Huawei

It will support up to 3K resolution, as well as a 57.4Wh battery that last up to 12 hours, Huawei claims.

The X Pro will also be powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor.

The Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise. Huawei

At the same time, the company also said it would be selling its Huawei P30 Pro in a new colour called Amber Sunrise from May 30. Available only on its official Lazada store and Huawei concept stores, the phone is priced at S$1,698 with 512GB storage capacity.

