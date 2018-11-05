Huawei just dropped deets about its new Mate 20 X smartphone – and it comes with a pen

Huawei’s new Mate 20 X phone will come with an M-Pen. Available colours are Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver. Huawei/Rachel Genevieve Chia

After launching the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro phones here last month, Huawei announced today (Nov 5) that the company is adding a third phone to the series: the Mate 20 X.

It will be available in Singapore from Nov 22 onwards and will cost S$1,148.

That’s S$200 less than a Mate 20 Pro, but S$200 more than a Mate 20.

Sales of the two previous Mate 20 models were “off the charts”, with the Oct 27 launch drawing queues of “more than a thousand people” hours before doors opened, Huawei said in a statement.

Added Huawei Singapore managing director Cheng Jiangfei: “We are excited to bring in the new Huawei Mate 20 X that many of our customers have been asking for.”

The Mate 20 X comes in Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver. The camera lenses, processor, RAM and storage are on par with the Mate 20 Pro.

The new phone will be larger and heavier than the other Mate 20 phones, and its battery will last longer compared to the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro’s. However, its charger will only charge about half as quickly as the Mate 20 Pro’s.

It will also get a bigger screen than the other phones – a 7.2-inch OLED – and comes with an M-Pen stylus, which can also be used to take screenshots and activate split-screen mode.

Huawei is also launching its series of smartwatches on the same day as the Mate 20 X.

These include the Huawei Watch GT (S$328 for the Classic Edition, S$298 for the Sport Edition), the Huawei Band 3e (S$48), the Huawei Band 3 Pro (S$128), and the Huawei TalkBand B5(S$228).

