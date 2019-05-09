Huawei just unveiled a dual-view camera mode which will let you capture videos in panoramic and close up angles at the same time

Dual-view camera mode has been made available on both Huawei P30 and P30 Pro devices since Wednesday (May 8), and will continue to be rolled out to global markets. Huawei

Much has been said about the Huawei P30 Pro’s quad camera and impressive zoom features – but it doesn’t seem to be quite done yet.

Read also: This video of the camera zoom on a purported Huawei P30 Pro has left internet users stunned – in a good way

The Chinese giant announced on Thursday (May 9) that its latest EMUI 9.1 software update will give Huawei P30 series users access to the industry’s first dual-view camera mode.

The dual-view camera mode allows users to create split-screen videos to capture an image while zooming in on a subject in the same frame at the same time.

Dual-view camera mode has been made available on both Huawei P30 and P30 Pro devices since Wednesday (May 8), and will continue to be rolled out to global markets, Huawei said.

According to Huawei, the dual-camera feature – which uses the phone’s primary camera and its zoom lens – will give users the opportunity to capture large scale events or a full view of a scene “in a unique and refreshing fashion”.

Read also:

This is how much it’ll cost in Singapore to buy Huawei’s P30 phones, which have 4 camera lenses, and let you hear calls via vibrating screen

Chinese camera phone Huawei beats Apple and Samsung to win the title of 2018’s best smartphone

This 9-second GIF shows just how well Huawei’s newest phone shoots in the dark