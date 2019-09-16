Details of Huawei upcoming smartphone keep leaking, and it looks like an incredible device — but it doesn’t matter for anyone outside of China

caption The Huawei Mate 30. source Evan Blass/Twitter

Details about Huawei’s Mate 30 smartphones are being leaked before their reveal on Thursday, but it doesn’t matter for anyone outside of China.

That’s because Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 smartphones won’t have access to the Google Play Store where users can find and install the apps they’re used to using.

Without those apps, Huawei’s Mate 30 phones won’t be very appealing in places where the Google Play Store was previously available.

This comes as a result of the US government’s ban on US companies doing business with Huawei. This includes Google allowing Huawei to have access to the Google Play Store.

It shouldn’t affect the Chinese market too much, as Chinese smartphone users haven’t had access to the Google Play Store, and Chinese app developers have made their own hugely popular apps in place of popular apps available outside of China.

Details about Huawei’s latest upcoming smartphones – the Mate 30 series – are leaking, and unfortunately for Huawei fans outside of China, it won’t matter one bit.

There’s no point in checking out the leaks and rumors for the Huawei Mate 30 phones, unless you want to see what you’ll be missing out on. No matter what kinds of specs, features, cameras, or design it might sport, the Huawei Mate 30 series of smartphones won’t have the one crucial thing that makes an Android phone worthwhile outside of China: Android apps from the Google Play Store.

And that’s a shame, because the Mate 30 phones have all the makings of a great Android smartphone, including a beautiful design, multiple cameras, great specs, and great battery life.

Check out one of the leaked photos of the Mate 30 Pro:

The Huawei Mate 30 phones will reportedly still run an open-source version of Android, according to Reuters, but not a version that gives access to the Google Play Store, where users can find and install all the apps they want.

Without access to Google’s Play Store, those who buy a Mate 30 smartphone won’t have access to the apps they’re used to using.

Gmail? Nope.

Google Maps? Gone.

YouTube? Negative.

Facebook? Messenger? Instagram and WhatsApp? Most likely not.

Snapchat, Netflix, TikTok, Spotify, Pandora, Hulu, and Amazon? Unlikely.

Huawei fans in China are used to this. Android phones in China haven’t had access to Google’s Play Store for years and Chinese app developers have made their own hugely popular apps, like social media platform Weibo, ecommerce app TaoBao, and the “Netflix of China,” IQIYI.

It’s unclear if Huawei’s phones will still be sold outside of China, like in Europe, Canada, Australia, and anywhere else where Huawei has successfully sold its smartphones in the past. We’ll have to wait until Thursday to find out. But it’s truly unclear who outside of China would want a Huawei phone if it doesn’t run the apps they want.