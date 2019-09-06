HUAWEI nova 5T Pre-Order Available Now

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2019 – Pre-orders for the newly launched HUAWEI nova 5T have officially commenced today. Fans of the brand that are interested in the latest smartphone offering from Huawei are now able to reserve their very own handset at https://my-huawei.com after making full payment and while stocks last. Each successful pre-order of the HUAWEI nova 5T comes with a complimentary pair of HUAWEI Freebuds Lite worth $188, while stocks last.









The HUAWEI nova 5T is equipped with the flagship Kirin 980 AI chipset, instantly making it one of the top-performing Huawei smartphones while its industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0, a hardware-software integrated graphic processing acceleration technology, provides a full-frame gaming experience and reduces latency for slicker gameplay.









From left to right: Stanley Soh, EFA Host, Jonathan Ye, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei CBG Singapore and Justin Koh, EFA Host proudly showcasing the brand new HUAWEI nova 5T.





Unparalleled Performance — KIRIN 980

As the world’s first commercial 7nm SoC chip, and the first SoC to embed Cortex-A76 based cores, the Kirin 980 integrates dual NPU processing power and the Mali-G76 GPU which supports the world’s fastest LPDDR4X at 2133MHz. As a result, the HUAWEI nova 5T features outstanding AI capacities that increase the phone’s performance and efficiency to bring you a smarter and more engaging user experience. The HUAWEI nova 5T also implements technological innovation and optimization with changes to underlying algorithms in order to optimize chipset scheduling.

Inspire Your Moment with Five AI Cameras

In an era when catching that perfect shot for social media is so important, the HUAWEI nova 5T provides the avid social networker with the best tools for the job. HUAWEI nova 5T users benefit from premium mobile photo and video cameras, plus a wealth of intelligence in the background to capture incredible memories.

The HUAWEI nova 5T’s 32MP ultra-clarity camera captures minute detail with unmatched sharpness, right down to fine strands of hair.

Equipped with four rear AI cameras that support high-definition, ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth of field photography, the HUAWEI nova 5T is able to capture rich and clear images within a single shot in all scenarios, from vast landscapes to close-up shots.

It also combines AI-powered image semantic segmentation and partition optimization technology with the 48MP HD lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP bokeh lens, which can clearly present details in the photo and balance the exposure under all lighting conditions.

Be the First to Get Your Hands on the HUAWEI nova 5T

Pre-orders for the HUAWEI nova 5T will commence on 6 September 2019 and end on 12 September 2019. Interested parties may visit https://my-huawei.com/ to place an order and receive a complimentary pair of HUAWEI Freebuds Lite worth $188, while stocks last.

Pricing and Availability

Price (RRP) SGD $598 Colours Black, Crush Blue, Midsummer Purple Availability ​From 14 September 2019 at selected Telcos, selected Huawei Concept Stores, selected IT / consumer electronics retailers and Lazada (Huawei Online Flagship Store) Pre-order Pre-order from 6 to 12 September 2019 at https://my-huawei.com/ and receive FREE HUAWEI Freebuds Lite worth $188. While stocks last.





More information on the all-new HUAWEI nova 5T can be found at:

https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/phones/nova-5t/





About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population, ranking second in the world for mobile phone shipments in 2017. 16 R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

