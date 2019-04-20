Huawei’s new China campus is divided into 12 European-style towns connected by a train — here’s what the 25,000 person campus looks like

caption Huawei’s Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in China’s Guangdong province. source Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Huawei, a giant Chinese tech company, is one the biggest smartphone makers in the world.

The company recently built a new campus in the Chinese city of Dongguan, and it can reportedly hold up to 25,000 employees.

Take a look at Huawei’s new massive campus in southern China.

The smartphone maker Huawei already employs hundreds of thousands of workers around the world, but the tech giant recently built a new campus in China to make room for even more employees, CNBC reports.

Huawei’s massive campus, dubbed “Ox Horn,” is located in southern China. The Ox Horn campus is divided into 12 “towns,” each designed to mimic a different major European city, CNBC reports. The campus has a lake, its own tram system, and enough room to accommodate up to 25,000 employees.

Although Huawei is known for being incredibly secretive, reporters were given access to the new campus in China for the first time earlier this year.

Here’s a look at Huawei’s massive new campus made for 25,000 employees:

Huawei was founded by Ren Zhengfei in 1987, and has since grown to be one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications equipment and the second-largest smartphone manufacturer, behind only Samsung.

caption Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.

The company is little-known in the US, however, because its products aren’t sold there. There are several high-powered US officials who have said Huawei’s phones and tech could be used for Chinese government-sponsored spying, and have made it hard for the company to bring its products to the US.



Despite the crackdown over national security concerns in the US, Huawei brought in $107 billion in sales last year. Huawei’s 2018 sales were up almost 20% from 2017, company growth that shows why Huawei might need room for more employees on a new campus.

caption Huawei's Cyber Security Lab at its factory campus in China's Guangdong province.

Huawei’s new campus is located in Dongguan, a city in China’s province of Guangdong.

caption Dongguan, China.

The city of Dongguan is located in southern China. The city is just north of Shenzhen, where Huawei’s main headquarters are located. Shenzhen’s campus is much larger and has 50,000 employees.

caption Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s new campus can house around 25,000 people. The campus covers nine square kilometers (about 3.5 square miles) of land.



The sprawling Huawei campus comprises various facilities for factories, business, and employee housing.



The factories are where thousands of Huawei employees work to manufacture the company’s massive range of products. Huawei’s products span communication devices like smartphones and laptops, as well as tech for enterprise businesses.

caption Employees in a phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in China's Guangdong province.

Huawei also offers services and solutions related to telecommunications and wireless internet access. Huawei runs services from cloud-based software to massive network operations, which explains the rooms of computer servers housed at Huawei.

caption Servers at Huawei's factory campus in China's Guangdong province.

However, Huawei’s factory buildings are drab compared to the rest of the Dongguan campus.

caption Huawei's factory campus in China's Guangdong province.

The rest of Huawei’s campus is divided into 12 separate “towns.” Each section is modeled after a different major European city, and each city can hold around 2,000 people.



Some of the cities used for inspiration for the campus include Paris; Verona, Italy; Granada, Spain; and Bruges, Belgium. CNBC noted that there’s a replica on campus of the Freedom Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.



One of the biggest features of the campus is the massive castle that sits over a man-made lake. The design for this Huawei castle was reportedly inspired by that of the Heidelberg Castle in Germany. Bloomberg reports the castle will house Huawei’s secretive research unit.



Huawei’s original headquarters also has a lake. There’s no word on whether the lake built on the new campus will also feature black swans, which can be found at Huawei’s campus in Shenzhen. The swans apparently represent “non-complacency within the corporate culture.”

caption A black swan found at the lake at Huawei's headquarters.

To get employees around the massive campus and between the different “towns,” Huawei has its own bright red train that circles the campus.



The Ox Horn campus is so big that it reportedly takes 22 minutes just to do one complete lap of the place by tram.



The campus is also equipped with visible security cameras. Huawei is known for keeping its business under wraps —what the company works on in its research lab, dubbed the White House, is a carefully guarded secret.



