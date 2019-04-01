This 9-second GIF shows just how well Huawei’s newest phone shoots in the dark

source Reddit

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone, the P30 Pro, was unveiled on March 26.

The P30 Pro has a stunning camera system, including a 40-megapixel “superspectrum” camera, an ultrawide lens, and up to 50x zoom.

But the Huawei P30 Pro’s best trick is its ability to shoot in the dark, as evidenced by a 9-second video shot by a Reddit user, which we’ve embedded as a GIF below.

Last year’s Huawei flagship, the P20 Pro, was one of the best smartphone shooters available. But this year’s model improves on the previous generation in a handful of ways, one of which is an impressive new photography mode, called “super low light.”

The best way to understand how well the super-low-light mode works is to see it in action. Thankfully, one Reddit user took a quick 10-second video, moving from a bright room to one with no lights, to demonstrate this new capability.

It’s really impressive – take note of how the background is black, even while the phone manages to capture details you could only see in the light.

watch the GIF below to see the super-low-light mode doing work.

Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro are already available to preorder, and both phones arrive April 5 in select regions. The P30 starts at €799 ($899) and the P30 Pro starts at €999 ($1,120).