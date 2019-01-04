Huawei shamed 2 employees with demotions and pay cuts after the company tweeted from an iPhone

caption Ren Zhengfei, CEO of Huawei. source Dmitry Lovetsky

Chinese phone giant Huawei has reportedly demoted two employees for tweeting from an iPhone.

Huawei’s official account tweeted “Happy #2019,” but the tweet was marked “via Twitter for iPhone.”

According to an internal memo seen by Reuters and Bloomberg, Huawei blamed a supplier it hired to handle its social media operations abroad.

But the memo adds that two staffers, including the head of digital marketing, were demoted and had their pay cut.

Two Huawei employees have been demoted after an embarrassing official tweet was sent from an iPhone.

The tweet, sent from Huawei’s official Twitter account, was a New Year’s greeting, reading: “Happy #2019.” The tweet was marked “via Twitter for iPhone.”

The message has since been deleted, but not before Twitter users and bloggers spotted and screenshotted it.

That was fast pic.twitter.com/y6k0FJF7Gq — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 1, 2019

An internal memo seen by Reuters and Bloomberg, Huawei blamed the blunder on an outside company it employs to manage its social media overseas.

The supplier, Sapient, experienced “VPN problems” with a desktop computer so used an iPhone with a roaming SIM card to send the message, the memo said. Sapient did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.

But the memo also revealed that Huawei has demoted and cut the pay by 5,000 yuan ($728.27) of two employees held responsible. This included the head of Huawei’s digital marketing team, whose pay will also be frozen for 12 months according to Reuters.

Reuters also reported that Chen Lifang, corporate senior vice-president and director of the board, said the snafu “caused damage to the Huawei brand.”

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and Bloomberg. Business Insider has contacted the company for comment.