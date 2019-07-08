Huawei sweetens the weekend for its customers with free bubble tea and phone servicing

Thousands of Huawei users in Singapore turn out for a refreshing treat and complimentary phone servicing

Customers can still redeem their cup of tea this weekend from July 12 — 14





Image 1. Huawei users all over Singapore were delighted with their free drink from local tea chain Partea.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 8, 2019 – Customers were all smiles over the weekend as Huawei threw an island-wide drink giveaway with local tea brand, Partea. The company also provided complimentary phone servicing for all during its monthly Service Day which received a resounding turn out.

Last Wednesday, Huawei announced that it was giving away free drinks from Partea to thank its customers for their continued support. The gesture comes on the back of recent global events and the company is determined to provide exceptional customer experiences to show its appreciation for its loyal supporters. Recognising Singaporeans’ love for bubble tea, Huawei is offering this exclusive promotion with Partea for another weekend from July 12 — 14, 2019.* In an effort to accommodate all Huawei users in Singapore to enjoy this offer, the two companies have agreed to serve as many cups as possible within the timeframe of 11am — 2 pm.





Image 2. Lines started to form at 10.30am outside a Partea store ahead of its opening at 11am in Suntec City Mall and Century Square.

Armed with Huawei smartphones, close to a hundred people were in line by noon on Friday to redeem their free drink at the Partea outlet in Suntec City Mall.





Image 3. Customers in line holding their Huawei phone up and proud while waiting to order a drink of their choice.

Image 4. Customers who show their Huawei phone over the counter will be able to enjoy any drink of their choice from the Partea menu.





Image 5. Ms. Chua Mei Yee and her friend Siti are proud to be using a Huawei phone for its camera performance.





Waiting in line was Ms. Chua Mei Yee, age 25, who expressed her delight at the promotion. “I’m really happy with this offer by Huawei and Partea. It makes me feel valued as a customer and I hope that Huawei will continue this trend. I’ve been using my P20 Pro for some time now and because of the photo quality, I’ve become the designated photographer amongst my friends.”









Image 6. Mr. Kai Loon and his co-worker, Mr. Tian, are both Huawei users for more than a year.

The move by Huawei and Partea had customers smiling from ear to ear, including Mr. Kai Loon, age 41, and his co-worker Mr. Tian, age 44. “There’s excitement among everyone. It’s not often that you get such a freebie from a big company to a customer and it is good move to make customers feel appreciated,” said Mr. Kai Loon.





Image 7. Customers queuing up at OUE Downtown Gallery.

Another Partea outlet situated at OUE Downtown Gallery was teeming with buzz as scores of people were eagerly waiting to claim their cup of tea.





Image 8. Mr. Geraint Goh made the switch to a Huawei phone last year and has been a proud user since.

Undaunted by the snaking queue, Mr. Geraint Goh, age 31, said that: “It’s worth the wait, it didn’t take long either as the staff were very efficient in taking the orders. I’m really glad that Huawei came up with this offer for its customers, I think it’s an excellent move and a lot of people will definitely appreciate this.”

“Huawei is a good brand and I’m not worried about whatever situation that it is in now as I know it has a strong technology backing to support its phones. It has been doing better every year so I am confident that the brand will continue to exceed people’s expectations,” added Mr. Goh, when asked on his thoughts about the brand.

Xu Chengfei, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Singapore said: “We are immensely grateful for the support that we have received from our customers and partners in Singapore. We would not come this far without their support; and as a show of our appreciation, we partnered with Partea to offer a premium selection of teas to our loyal fans. The turnout has been incredible and it’s great to see how happy it makes everyone.”

“We also want to make special thanks to Partea for their generous support in extending this promotion for our Huawei users in Singapore. Partea has been an established home-grown tea joint for two years and we are proud to be working with a brand that sets itself apart from others and shares a mutual commitment with us in delivering meaningful experiences for our customers.”

The founders of Partea, Eva Liu and Alex Xiang also commented that: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Huawei on this exciting offer for its customers here in Singapore. Huawei has been leading the technology industry for the past few years and we believe that the brand is here to stay. The collaboration is timely and Partea is here to celebrate this special occasion and moments with our customers.”

The giveaway with Partea will continue this weekend from July 12 -14, 11am — 2pm for anyone who shows their Huawei phone and registers as a Partea member on the spot. There are a total of six participating Partea outlets that are located across the island, full list available here, terms and conditions apply.

Image 9. Customers were also given complimentary phone servicing including free screen protector application and phone sanitizing last weekend.

In the same weekend, Huawei held its fourth customer Service Day of the year that takes place every first weekend of the month. Crowds abound at the Huawei service centres at 313@Somerset and Westgate mall to receive a complimentary screen protector application and phone sanitizing service. Those with out-of-warranty devices were also able to enjoy this service. Customers with a Huawei phone can look forward to the next Service Day on August 3 — 4, 2019.





Notes to editors:

Images are available here for download .

*Terms and conditions for Partea drink redemption listed here .





About Partea 茶派

Partea, Singapore’s 1st home grown fruit tea brand, sets out to deliver a healthier beverage option using fresh fruits and premium tea leaves. Our Signature Rainbow Tea series combines the health benefits of popular Chinese teas with the natural goodness of freshly cut fruits. Truly a premium tea, every leaf is hand-picked, and brewed to perfection with the touch of freshest fruits, creating a symphony of flavours. Every sip is an endless sensation of joy and celebration. For more information, please visit https://partea.com.sg/.





About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/ or find us @huaweimobilesg on social media.