Huawei is furiously working to get its new operating system off the ground, trademarking it across the world and shipping 1 million test devices

caption Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer division. source REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Huawei is working furiously to get its homemade operating system, Hongmeng, off the ground.

Reuters reports that the company has filed a trademark for the software in Europe and at least nine countries. China Daily also said Huawei was shipping 1 million test devices.

Huawei wants to release Hongmeng early next year after facing a blacklisting by the US government.

Huawei is working furiously to get its new operating system off the ground amid the serious threat that Google may sever all ties with the Chinese tech company.

US President Donald Trump’s administration blacklisted Huawei last month amid fears it could act as a proxy for Chinese surveillance. The blacklisting, set to take effect after a 90-day reprieve, would require US companies to ask the government’s permission before doing business with Huawei.

The news prompted Google to announce that Huawei would lose access to its Android operating system.

In response, Huawei, the world’s second-biggest phone maker, has been ramping up plans for its own operating system, which it wants to release by early 2020, according to Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer division.

“Today, Huawei, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android,” Yu told CNBC last month. “But if we cannot use that, Huawei will prepare the plan B to use our own OS.”

Now, two reports show how Huawei is busily preparing the Android replacement operating system, which it is reportedly calling Hongmeng.

Reuters said the company has filed a trademark for Hongmeng in Europe and at least nine countries. The countries include Peru, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, and New Zealand, Reuters said, citing data from UN World Intellectual Property Organization. Huawei is already thought to have received trademark clearance in China.

As well as trademarking the software, Huawei is also shipping test devices. Citing figures from the investment bank Rosenblatt Securities, the state-owned newspaper China Daily said Huawei had made 1 million devices available with the software. The software is said to be compatible with all Android apps.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even if Huawei does successfully release Hongmeng, it faces a battle to keep its position as one of the world’s biggest phone makers. Giant firms, including Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft, have tried and failed to take on the smartphone duopoly of Android and Apple’s iOS.