Huawei’s brand perception scores plunge in Singapore after US ban, and fewer people are recommending it to their friends: YouGov

Huawei’s journey in recent months can only be described as a rollercoaster ride.

The release of Huawei’s P30 series in March took the industry by storm with its impressive cameras, but it wasn’t long after that things started to go downhill, thanks to a ban imposed by the Trump administration.

Market research firm YouGov on June 13 said that the Chinese tech giant has suffered a nosedive in brand perception ever since large US companies such as Google severed ties with it.

According to YouGov, Huawei’s score on its BrandIndex – a measurement of brand perception calculated by conducting interviews with consumers – has taken a plunge.

Huawei’s buzz score on the YouGov index has been in decline ever since US restrictions, and now stands at its lowest-ever recorded score of 4.4, YouGov said. The buzz score is a measurement of what people have heard of a particular brand.

Up until the US ban, the phone maker had been enjoying good brand health, YouGov said. In fact, Huawei’s buzz score peaked at 36.6, a month after it was launched in Singapore.

Furthermore, people are also less likely to recommend Huawei to their friends now, with Huawei recording its lowest-ever “recommend” score of 17.1, a 11.9 point drop from its peak score of 29.0 when the P30 series was launched.

In its report, YouGov said that Huawei’s advertisements had garnered healthy interest at the time of the P30 series launch. The brand’s “ad awareness” score rose from 33.6 on the day of the launch in Singapore and once peaked at 47.8.

In an optimistic sign for the brand, YouGov said the score has not fallen much, and remains at a high of 41.5, “meaning people are continuing to notice Huawei ads”.

However, Huawei’s successful ads did not have any impact on its declining “consideration” score, which measures whether people are considering purchasing a brand.

“Consideration scores fell from 32.4 to 24.7, a drop of 7.7 points,” YouGov said.

Despite having a difficult month in May, it seems Huawei isn’t throwing in the towel yet.

In May, Huawei released a new sunrise-inspired colour for its P30 Pro, and has received support from Singapore consumers as well as Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad.

