Huawei’s cutting the price of its Y6 Pro phone to S$54 this weekend – but you may not be old enough to get one

National Day is around the corner and Huawei is commemorating the festive occasion with a massive discount on one of its casual smartphone series – but you will have to be old enough to be eligible for it.

In a media release on Wednesday (July 24), the company announced that it will be selling its Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 smartphone at a slashed price of S$54 (US$39.60) – corresponding with Singapore’s 54th year of independence – from July 26 to 28.

This is a whopping 73 per cent discount from its original retail price of S$198.

However, as part of intentions to “celebrate the generation that made great contributions to the nation’s development”, the promotion is open only to Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 50 and above as of December 31, 2019.

Interested buyers simply need to present their NRIC for verification during the transaction to qualify for the offer. Each person is limited to a purchase of two units.

The Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 is decked with a 6.09-inch Dewdrop High Definition+ display, along with a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera with advanced selfie toning flash.

The smartphone comes in Amber Brown, which comes with a textured leather back, and Midnight Black, and will be available at all Huawei concept stores and selected retailers.

