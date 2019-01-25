Huawei’s new 5G phone chip will give you the world’s fastest wireless connection – and promote ‘pervasive intelligence’

According to Huawei, the chipset can download 4.6GB of data per second when on the 5G main spectrum, and 6.5GB of data per second when on the 5G extended spectrum. Huawei

It promises to make everything you own – phone, speaker, TV, car – connect to the internet 10 times faster than on 4G.

Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled what it claims is the world’s most powerful 5G chipset, the Balong 5000, on Wednesday (Jan 24), alongside a 5G router said to deliver “incredibly fast” internet speeds.

5G is the newest generation of wireless network that connects devices to the internet.

According to Huawei, the chipset can download 4.6GB of data per second when on the 5G main spectrum, and 6.5GB of data per second when on the 5G extended spectrum.

These speeds are “10 times faster than top 4G LTE speeds on the market,” the company said in a statement.

The chip supports every network, from 2G to 5G, and works with phones, home broadband devices, and smart cars.

Huawei claims it is also the world’s first chipset to support both standalone and non-standalone 5G network architectures, making the company the industry’s only vendor to offer end-to-end 5G systems.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said the chip will “provide the high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence” and enable every device “to sense”.

The company added that it is unveiling new smartphones that run on the 5G chipset at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in end February.

Apart from the chip, Huawei also unveiled a 5G network router, the 5G CPE Pro, which uses new Wi-Fi 6 technology and has download speeds of up to 4.8GB per second.

When paired with the chipset, consumers supposedly get the world’s fastest wireless connections, and are able to download a 1GB HD video clip within three seconds, or stream an 8KB video without it lagging, the company said.

The router will “significantly enhance user experience in the early stages of commercial 5G deployment,” Huawei said.

It will also help consumers access networks “more freely” and get an “incredibly fast connected experience”, it added.

