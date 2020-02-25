Huawei’s new foldable phone is coming to Singapore in March – but it still doesn’t have any Google services

Of course, being on the US trade blacklist means the phone has no Google services, making it the brand’s fourth flagship phone to go without. Huawei

If there’s anything we took away from Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro launch last November, it’s that Singaporeans will queue for any new phone from a major brand, Google apps or none.

This time, Chinese giant Huawei is planning to launch the upgraded version of its foldable phone – the Mate Xs – here in March, the brand announced during its virtual launch event on Monday (Feb 24). It said it would announce the price at a later date.

The Mate X first premiered at Mobile World Congress last year.

The new phone, which Huawei called its “most high-end device”, features an upgraded 6.6-inch flexible screen, a new hinge made of a zirconium-based liquid metal, and one additional Leica lens (for a total of four).

This now boasts a 40MP “Super Sensing” lens, a 16MP ultra wide angle lens, a 8MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth sensing lens. The camera can zoom up to 30 times closer.

Its fold is also secured by a physical clasp that can be unfastened by pressing a button, and a new feature allows the phone to pair with Windows devices, including laptops.

Of course, being on the US trade blacklist means the phone has no Google services, making it the fourth flagship phone without. Instead of Android, it runs on EMUI, an open-source version of Android OS.

Business Insider’s Isobel Asher Hamilton previously reported Google as saying that “sideloaded” apps – i.e. apps downloaded from sources other than the Play Store – could pose a security risk to Huawei users.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said in a statement that the brand would continue investing in operating systems and cameras to build its long-term competitive advantage.

It is also working frantically to get developers to make apps for its ecosystem, so it can eventually challenge the App Store and Google Play.

