Huawei’s new Mate 20 phones will hit stores on Oct 27 – here’s what we know

One of Huawei’s new phone models, the Mate 20 Pro (right), has a reverse charging function – meaning it can be used to charge other devices, including those from Apple and Samsung. Huawei/Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider

Huawei’s new phones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, will hit Singapore stores on Oct 27, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 16).

The Mate 20 will cost S$998, and the Mate 20 Pro, S$1,348.

The Mate 20 Pro boasts a unique feature, reverse charging, meaning it can charge phones – including models of other brands – by touching them to the phone.

Huawei’s Mate series phones are focused on performance. Both models operate on a 7nm chipset, with eight processor cores. This means the device will not lag during gaming, and apps will open and run quickly, the company told reporters at a media briefing earlier this month. The phones have a download speed of 1.4 gigabytes (GB) per second on 4.5G LTE, and a download speed of 1.7 GB per second over wifi.

Both phones have 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, and customers can top up an additional 128GB by purchasing a separate nano memory card at S$108.

The phones will also have a rear camera with three Leica lenses – including an ultra wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens.

The Mate 20’s three lenses are 12, 16 and 8 megapixels, while the Mate 20 Pro’s lenses are 40, 20 and 8 megapixels.

New camera features include the ability to translate text when pictured, and the ability to recognise objects in the frame – providing information on landmarks and paintings, and predicting the weight and calorie count of foods.

Both phones also come with fast-charging capabilities, with the Mate 20 at 22.5W and the Mate 20 Pro at 40W (or a wireless charge at 15W). This means the Mate 20 Pro can charge up to 70 per cent of its battery within 30 minutes.

Apart from the unique reverse charging feature, the Mate 20 Pro also has a fingerprint sensor, face unlocking, and a hidden dual stereo speaker.

Colours for the Mate 20 are midnight blue and black. The Mate 20 Pro comes in emerald green, twilight, and black.

A third phone, the Mate 20 RS, designed in partnership with Porsche, will be released in November. Huawei has not yet released the price for this model.